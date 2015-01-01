पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अभियान:स्टेडियम में सफाई अभियान चलाया

अबोहरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • हर नागरिक शहर को स्वच्छ बनाने में दे सहयोग : संदीप जाखड़

जिला कांग्रेस प्रभारी संदीप जाखड़ द्वारा शहर को स्वच्छ बनाने के लिए चलाई गई अपना अबोहर अपनी आभा मुहिम के तहत शनिवार को नेहरू स्टेडियम में सफाई अभियान चलाया गया। हर बार की तरह इस अभियान में शहर के गणमान्य लोगों, कांग्रेसी वर्करों ने अपना सहयोग दिया व सभी का एक ही मकसद था कि किसी भी हालत में अबोहर की आभा को पुनः बहाल करना है।

उपस्थिति को संबोधित करते हुए संदीप जाखड़ ने कहा कि जब तक अबोहर की आभा पुनः बहाल नहीं हो जाती, तब तक यह सफाई अभियान निरंतर जारी रहेगा। उन्होंने बताया कि उनके द्वारा प्रत्येक शनिवार को इस अभियान में भाग लिया जाता है, लेकिन कांग्रेसी कार्यकर्ता अपने-अपने वार्ड स्तर पर रोजाना की सफाई अभियान चला रहे हैं और अपने वार्ड को साफ सुथरा रखने का पूरा प्रयास कर रहे हैं। वे शहर के नागरिक होने के नाते और राजनीति से ऊपर उठकर सभी शहर वासियों से अपील करते हैं कि वे भी इस मुहिम के साथ जुड़े और शहर को स्वच्छ एवं सुंदर बनाने में सहयोग दें। उन्होंने कहा कि यह शहर हमारा अपना शहर है और इसे अपने घर की भांति साफ रखना हमारा कर्तव्य है। जाखड़ ने कहा कि यदि हम अपनी आने वाली पीढ़ियों को अच्छा संदेश व उन्हें स्वस्थ देखना चाहते हैं तो हमें अपने शहर को साफ तो रखना ही पड़ेगा। उन्होंने कहा कि अगर इसी तरह शहर वासियों का इस मुहिम को सहयोग मिलता रहा तो वह दिन दूर नहीं जब अबोहर अच्छी रैंकिंग में अपना नाम रोशन करेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें