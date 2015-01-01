पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:जिले में बारिश व शीतलहर से ठंड बढ़ी

अबोहर/कल्लरखेड़ाएक घंटा पहले
  • अधिकतम तापमान 16 डिग्री व न्यूनतम तापमान 7 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक पहुंचा

एक सप्ताह से घनी धुंध के बाद के शुक्रवार रात हुई बारिश और शीतलहर ने ठंड में इजाफा कर दिया है। शनिवार सुबह से चली ठंडी हवाओं को घने कोहरे के चलते लोगों की मुश्किल बढ़ गई है। जहां एक तरफ बारिश के बाद कोहरा पड़ने से फसलों के लिए लाभदायक होगा तो वहीं दूसरी तरफ धुंध की वजह से लोगों का घरों से बाहर निकलना मुश्किल हो गया।

सड़कों पर धुंध छाई रहने से यातायात वाहनों को बेहद दिक्कत का सामना करना पड़ा। उधर कोहरे के कारण राजमार्ग पर भी दुर्घटनाओं का खतरा बढ़ गया है। बारिश के बाद जहां ठंड में इजाफा होने से आम लोगों की समस्या बढ़ी है तो वहीं कोहरा किसानों की फसल के लिए फायदेमंद है। जिससे फसल के साथ-साथ किसानों के चेहरों पर रंगत नजर आ रही है।

किसानों ने बताया कि बीती रात हुई हल्की बूंदाबांदी व कोहरे से गेहूं बड़ी तेजी से बढ़ेगी। जिससे गेहूं की पैदावार में भी बढ़ौतरी होने की संभावना बढ़ जाती है। वहीं अबोहर के टेलों पर बैठे किसानों को सिंचाई की बड़ी समस्या होती है, लेकिन हलकी बारिश से पौधों को सीधे पानी मिल गया है। इसके अलावा कोहरे और ठंड से गेहूं के साथ-साथ किन्नू, सरसों और चने की फसल को भी काफी फायदा होने वाला है।

