मुहिम:कांग्रेसी नेता संदीप जाखड़ ने न्यू सूरज नगरी में मोहल्ला वासियों से मुलाकात कर सुनीं समस्याएं

अबोहर2 घंटे पहले
आपका संदीप आपके बीच मुहिम के तहत न्यू सूरज नगरी स्थित संदीप नागपाल के निवास पर एक कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया। जिसमें जिला कांग्रेस प्रभारी संदीप जाखड़ दुकानदारों व मोहल्ला वासियों से मुलाकात कर उनकी समस्याओं को सुना व उन्हें हल करवाने का आश्वासन भी दिया। जाखड़ ने कहा कि कांग्रेस पार्टी सदा से ही किसान, मजदूरों और व्यापारियों के साथ खड़ी रही है।

केंद्र में शासित मोदी सरकार अपने तानाशाह रवैये के चलते किसानी को बर्बाद करना चाहती है। उन्होंने कहा कि अबोहर की अर्थव्यवस्था अधिकतर खेती पर ही निर्भर है यदि किसानी खत्म हुई तो अबोहर का सारा कारोबार ही ठप हो जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा अकाली-भाजपा कार्यकाल के दौरान शहर का पोर्श इलाका माने जाने वाली सूरज नगरी नर्क नगरी बनकर रह गई थी लेकिन अब कांग्रेस कार्यकाल के दौरान शहर के लगभग सभी वार्डों में विकास कार्य करवाए जा रहे है और जल्द ही शहर की आभा फिर से बहाल हो जाएगी।

