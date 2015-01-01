पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:कोरोना के कारण निगम लाइब्रेरी को लगा ताला

अबोहर3 घंटे पहले
  • लाइब्रेरी में हर रोज बुजुर्ग, युवा व रिटायर्ड कर्मचारी पढ़ने आते थे समाचार पत्र और मैगजीन

कोरोना के चलते निगम कार्यालय के अंदर बनी लाइब्रेरी को ताला लगा रखा है। इससे समाचार पत्र व मैगजीन पढ़ने के लिए आने वाले बुजुर्ग और युवाओं को बेहद परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है। जबकि लाइब्रेरी इंचार्ज का कहना है कि उन्हें अधिकारियों द्वारा कोई निर्देश नहीं दिए गए हैं, जब उन्हें निर्देश मिलेंगे तो वो लाइब्रेरी खोल देंगे।

अबोहर नगर निगम कार्यालय में एक लाइब्रेरी और रीडिंग रूम बनाया गया है। जिसमें हर रोज बुजुर्ग, युवा व रिटायर्ड कर्मचारी समाचार पत्र पढ़ने के लिए आते थे। मार्च 2020 में कोरोनावायरस के कारण लगाए गए लॉकडाउन के कारण नगर निगम अधिकारियों द्वारा लाइब्रेरी को बंद करवा दिया गया था। लेकिन अब जब पूरा देश खुल गया है और हर जगह लोग आने-जाने लगे हैं तो वहीं नगर निगम के अधिकारियों द्वारा लाइब्रेरी को नहीं खोला गया। अधिकारियों द्वारा इस ओर कोई ध्यान नहीं दिया जा।

हर रोज 15-20 लोग आते थे लाइब्रेरी
लाइब्रेरी के इंचार्ज ब्रिजलाल ने बताया कि जब ये लाइब्रेरी खुलती थी तो तब यहां हर रोज 15 से 20 बुजुर्ग, युवा और रिटायर्ड कर्मचारी यहां आते थे, जो अखबार और अन्य मैगजीन वगैरह पढ़ते थे। लेकिन कोरोना काल के बाद से लाइब्रेरी को बंद करवा दिया गया था। वहीं उन्हें अधिकारियों द्वारा अभी तक लाइब्रेरी खोलने के कोई आदेश नहीं दिए हैं। जब उन्हें आदेश दिए जाएंगे तो वो लाइब्रेरी खोल देंगे और दोबारा से समाचार पत्र लाकर रखवा देंगे।

गाइडलाइंस देकर खुलवा देते हैं लाइब्रेरी : कमिश्नर
नगर निगम कमिश्नर अभिजीत कपलिश ने कहा कि कोरोना वायरस के बढ़ते संक्रमण को देखते हुए लाइब्रेरी को बंद किया गया था। उसके बाद स्टेट लाइब्रेरी वगैरह सब बंद पड़ी है। लेकिन अब वे सरकारी गाइडलाइंस को देखकर जल्द ही लाइब्रेरी को खुलवा देंगे ताकि यहां आने वाले युवाओं, बुजुर्गों तथा रिटायर्ड कर्मचारियों को कोई दिक्कत नहीं आएगी।

