पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

शिकायत:डिफाल्टर उपभोक्ताओं के मीटर काटने आए बिजली विभाग के कर्मचारियों से गाली-गलौच, दो लोगों पर केस दर्ज

अबोहर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

थाना बहाववाला पुलिस ने उपमंडल नं 3 के सहायक कार्यकारी इंजीनियर द्वारा दी गई शिकायत पर दो लोगों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया है। पुलिस के अनुसार उपमंडल नं 3 के सहायक कार्यकारी इंजीनियर ने मामला दर्ज करवाया कि 6 अक्टूबर को बिजली विभाग का कर्मचारी हरपाल सिंह गांव किक्कर खेड़ा में उपभोक्ता कुलदीप सिंह की ओर से विभाग को बकाया रकम न भरने के कारण उसके घर का मीटर काटने गया तो कुलदीप सिंह ने बिजली कर्मचारियों से गाली-गलौच किया और उन्हें जान से मारने की धमकियां दी। इसी प्रकार गांव अमरपुरा में डिफाल्टर उपभोक्ता अश्विनी कुमार पुत्र मंगत राम ने भी विभागीय कर्मचारियों के साथ गाली-गलौच करते हुए उनसे बदसलूकी की। पुलिस ने दोनों आरोपियों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की ​​​​​​​संसद में इमरान के मंत्री बोले- पुलवामा की कामयाबी हमारी कौम की कामयाबी है - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें