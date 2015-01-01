पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डेंगू का डंक:186 घरों में मिला डेंगू का लारवा, नगर निगम और स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीमों ने किया नष्ट

अबोहर2 घंटे पहले
क्षेत्र में डेंगू का प्रकोप लगातार जारी है। जहां एक तरफ जिला कांग्रेस प्रभारी संदीप जाखड़ के प्रयासों से अबोहर के सिविल अस्पताल में डेंगू मरीजों को प्लेटलेट्स चढ़ाने वाली मशीन को लगाने की प्रक्रिया जारी है तो वहीं स्वास्थ्य विभाग व नगर निगम के कर्मचारियों द्वारा घर-घर जाकर सर्वे कर डेंगू का लारवा ढूंढा जा रहा है।

स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारी टहल सिंह व भरत सेठी ने बताया कि सरकारी अस्पताल के डाॅक्टर व अभियान के नोडल अधिकारी डा. गगनदीप सिंह के नेतृत्व में मंगलवार को 3527 घरों की जांच की गई है। जिसमें से 186 घरों में डेंगू का लारवा पाया गया, जिसे मौके पर ही नष्ट किया गया।

इस दौरान 32 ऐसे मरीज मिलें हैं, जिनमें डेंगू बुखार के लक्ष्ण पाए गए हैं जिनको सरकारी अस्पताल में जांच करवाने के लिए भेजा गया। बता दें कि डेंगू के बढ़ते प्रकोप को देखते हुए नगर निगम के कमिश्नर अभिजीत कपलिश द्वारा स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक कर एक संयुक्त अभियान चलाया गया है।

