स्वास्थ्य:35 घरों में मिला डेंगू का लारवा, मेट्रो कॉलोनी में किया दवा का छिड़काव

अबोहर2 घंटे पहले
डेंगू के बढ़ते प्रकोप को देखते हुए स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीमों द्वारा घर-घर सर्वे करने के साथ-साथ दवा का छिड़काव करवाया जा रहा है। जिसके तहत मंगलवार को स्वास्थ्य विभाग व नगर निगम के कर्मचारियों ने मेट्रो कॉलोनी में जाकर सर्वे करने के साथ-साथ डेंगू प्रभावित लोगों के घरों व आसपास के इलाके में दवा का छिड़काव किया।

स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारियों वरिंद्र कंबोज ने बताया कि मंगलवार को मेट्रो कॉलोनी में 110 घरों की जांच करते हुए 135 कंटेनर की जांच की गई। जिसमें से करीब 35 घरों में डेंगू का लारवा पाया गया, जिसे मौके पर ही नष्ट किया गया। इस अभियान में नगर निगम के कर्मचारी पवन कुमार व खुशहाल चंद, आशा वर्कर प्रियंका व आरती रानी मौजूद थे।

