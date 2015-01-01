पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौत:श्रीगंगानगर रोड पर कार-बाइक की टक्कर में घायल बुजुर्ग महिला की मौत

अबोहर2 घंटे पहले
  
  • गर्भवती पत्नी का अल्ट्रासाउंड करवाकर घर लौटते समय हुए थी दुर्घटना

सोमवार को श्रीगंगानगर रोड पर कार की चपेट में आने से घायल हुए दंपती व उनकी मां को प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद डॉक्टरों ने रेफर कर दिया। जहां गंगानगर के एक अस्पताल में उपचाराधीन बुजुर्ग महिला की मौत हो गई। जबकि दंपती का इलाज चल रहा है। पुलिस ने मृतक महिला के शव को सिविल अस्पताल की मोर्चरी में रखवाते हुए जांच शुरू कर दी है।

गांव दीवानखेड़ा निवासी ब्रह्मदास पुत्र वेद प्रकाश सोमवार दोपहर अपनी गर्भवती पत्नी सलोनी का अल्ट्रासाउंड करवाने के बाद अपनी मां करमो बाई व पत्नी के साथ बाइक पर वापस गांव जा रहे थे कि रास्ते में आलमगढ़-सैय्यदांवाली के निकट उनके बाइक की एक कार से भिड़ंत हो गई। जिससे वे तीनों सड़क पर गिरकर बुरी तरह से घायल हो गए। इस दौरान वहां से गुजर रहे जिला कांग्रेस प्रभारी संदीप जाखड़ ने उन्हें देखकर तुरंत एंबुलेंस चालकों को सूचित किया।

जिसपर सरकारी एंबुलेंस व समाजसेवी संस्था की एंबुलेंस मौके पर पहुंची। जाखड़ के सहयोग से घायलों को सिविल अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया। जहां डॉक्टरों ने प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद उन्हें रेफर कर दिया। जिसपर परिजन उन्हें इलाज के लिए गंगानगर ले गए। जहां उपचार के दौरान सोमवार देर रात करमो बाई की मौत हो गई।

