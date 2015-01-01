पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंजाब स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग:इंग्लिश बूस्टर क्लब ने करवाई चार्ट मेकिंग प्रतियोगिता, राजविंदर कौर रहीं प्रथम

अबोहर3 घंटे पहले
पंजाब स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग द्वारा विद्यार्थियों में अंग्रेजी भाषा प्रति रूचि पैदा करने के लिए विभिन्न प्रतियोगिताएं करवाई जा रही है। जिसका उद्देश्य विद्यार्थियों के मनों में इंग्लिश को लेकर बैठे डर को निकालना है। इसी उद्देश्य से सरकारी हाई स्कूल गुमजाल में इंग्लिश बूस्टर क्लब की तरफ से बुधवार को अंग्रेजी भाषा और स्पोकन इंग्लिश की उपयोगिता विषय पर चार्ट मेकिंग प्रतियोगिता करवाई गई।

जिसमें विद्यार्थियों द्वारा बड़े उत्साह के साथ भाग लिया और सुंदर-सुंदर चार्ट बनाए। प्रतियोगिता के परिणाम अनुसार राजविंदर कौर ने प्रथम स्थान, ममता ने दूसरा तथा गुनगुन ने तीसरा स्थान प्राप्त किया। प्रधानाध्यापक देवेंद्र सिंह चौहान ने विजेता विद्यार्थियों का उत्साहवर्धन करते हुए अंग्रेजी भाषा का दैनिक जीवन में उपयोग तथा भविष्य में इसके महत्त्व के बारे में बच्चों का मार्गदर्शन किया। उन्होंने कहा कि अंग्रेजी इतनी भी ज्यादा कठिन नहीं होती, जितना विद्यार्थियों के मन में डर होता है। अगर आप इसे अन्य भाषाओं के तरह रूचि लेकर पढ़ेंगे तो ये बहुत आसान हैं। इसलिए उन्होंने सभी विद्यार्थियों को ऐसी प्रतियोगिताओं में भाग लेने के लिए प्रेरित किया।

