योजना:हस्त शिल्पकारों और बुनकरों को केंद्र की योजना में शामिल कर दीं जाएंगी सुविधाएं

अबोहर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • लोगों के उत्थान व विकास को केंद्र सरकार प्रयासरत : विधायक अरुण नारंग

केंद्र सरकार के एमएसएमई विभाग के उच्चाधिकारियों द्वारा वीरवार को अबोहर के विधायक अरुण नारंग के गोशाला रोड स्थित आवास पर पहुंचकर हस्त शिल्पकारों से मुलाकात की और उन्हें विभिन्न योजनाओं की जानकारी दी। इस मौके पर एमएसएमई के असिस्टेंट डायरेक्टर दीपक चेची, कुंदन लाल और जिला इंडस्ट्री इंस्पेक्टर कुलवंत वर्मा विशेष तौर पहुंचे। असिस्टेंट डायरेक्टर दीपक चेची और कुंदन लाल ने बताया कि केंद्र सरकार द्वारा हस्त शिल्पकारों व बुनकरों के उत्थान के लिए क्लस्टर तैयार करके उन्हें विशेष सुविधाएं उपलब्ध करवाई जा रही हैं।

उन्होंने कहा कि विधायक अरुण नारंग के आग्रह पर इस क्षेत्र के हस्त शिल्पकारों के लिए विभाग ने उनकी विशेष ड्यूटी लगाई है। जल्द ही एमएसएमई रजिस्ट्रेशन शिविर का आयोजन करके सभी हस्त शिल्पकारों और बुनकरों को इस योजना में शामिल करके केंद्र सरकार की सभी सुविधाएं व सेवाएं नियमित रूप से उपलब्ध करवाई जाएंगी ताकि यहां के लोग भी नवीनतम तकनीक का उपयोग करके अपना कारोबार और अधिक ऊंचाई तक ले जा सकें।

विधायक अरुण नारंग ने कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के मार्गदर्शन व केंद्रीय एमएसएमई मंत्री नितिन गडकरी के नेतृत्व में केंद्र सरकार ने हस्त शिल्पकारों व बुनकरों सहित प्रत्येक स्तर के कारोबारियों के लिए महत्वपूर्ण योजनाएं चलाई हैं ताकि देश की अर्थव्यवस्था को निचले स्तर तक मजबूत किया जा सके। उन्होंने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार पंजाब सहित अबोहर के लोगों के उत्थान व विकास के लिए पूरी तरह से प्रयासरत है। विधायक अरुण नारंग ने कहा कि इन योजनाओं का यहां के लोगों को काफी फायदा होगा। केंद्रीय एमएसएमई विभाग के उच्चाधिकारियों ने हस्त शिल्पकारों से की मुलाकात, कहा-

