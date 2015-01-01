पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

किसानों की परेशानी:महंगे दाम पर यूरिया खरीदने के लिए मजबूर हो रहे किसान, 266.50 रुपए प्रति बोरी 350 में हो रही ब्लैक

अबोहरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

द पेस्टिसाइड एसोसिएशन एवं शिरोमणि अकाली दल अबोहर के स्थानीय प्रधान सुरेश सतीजा ने कहा है कि नए कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ पंजाब में पिछले करीब एक माह से चल रहे रेल रोको आंदोलन का असर अब राज्य के किसानों पर ही पड़ना शुरू हो गया है। जिसके तहत पंजाब के किसान पड़ोसी राज्यों राजस्थान व हरियाणा से मंहगे दामों पर यूरिया खाद खरीदने को मजबूर हैं।

मीडिया को जारी प्रेस विज्ञप्ति के दौरान सतीजा ने कहा कि इतना ही नहीं दूसरे राज्यों से उर्वरक लाते हुए पकड़े जाने पर पंजाब के किसानों पर पर्चे भी दर्ज किए जा रहे हैं। इसी समस्या को ध्यान में रखते हुए अबोहर पेस्टीसाइड एंड फर्टिलाइजर डीलर एसोसिएशन ने आंदोलनकारी किसान संगठनों से पंजाब में रेल यातायात शुरू करने की छूट देने की मांग की है।

पंजाब में खाद के रैक न लगने से आयातित डीएपी के रैक राजस्थान के सूरतगढ़ में लगाए जा रहे है और पंजाब के सीमावर्ती क्षेत्रों के फर्टिलाइजर विक्रेता सूरतगढ़ से करीब 25 रुपए प्रति बोरी किराया अदा करके अपनी दुकानों तक खाद पहुंचा रहे हैं। जिसे पंजाब के किसान गेहूं की बिजाई के लिए डीएपी खाद राजस्थान व पंजाब के मुकाबले में 50-100 रुपए अधिक देकर खरीदने को मजबूर हो रहे हैं।

इसके साथ ही 266.50 रुपए प्रति बोरी वाली यूरिया खाद पंजाब के किसान 350 रुपए में ब्लैक में खरीदने को मजबूर हो रहे है। इतना ही नहीं कुछ खाद विक्रेता किसानों की मजबूरी का फायदा उठाते हुए उन्हें यूरिया के साथ ही गेहूं का बीज या फिर गैर जरूरी कीटनाशक भी जबरन थोप रहे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें