मांगपत्र:रामसरा माइनर के नवीनीकरण के लिए किसानों ने सौंपा मांगपत्र, कहा-लेट हो रही गेहूं की बिजाई

अबोहरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिला कांग्रेस प्रभारी ने सिंचाई विभाग के मंत्री और उच्चाधिकारियों से बात कर मसले को सुलझाने का दिया आश्वासन

रामसरा माइनर की खस्ताहालत होने के कारण पूरा पानी न मिलने के चलते गेहूं की बिजाई लेट हो रही है। माइनर के नवीनीकरण की मांग को लेकर विभिन्न गांवों के किसानों ने वीरवार को जिला कांग्रेस प्रभारी संदीप जाखड़ को मिलकर ज्ञापन सौंपा। जाखड़ ने किसानों की मांग को देखते ही अतिशीघ्र ही उनकी समस्या का समाधान करवाने संबंधी सिंचाई विभाग के मंत्री और चंडीगढ़ के उच्च अधिकारियों से बातचीत कर मसले को सुलझाने का आश्वासन भी दिया। जाखड़ को सौंपे गए मांगपत्र में पंचों-सरपंचों और किसानों ने बताया कि रामसरा माईनर 1975 में बनाई गई थी और तब से लेकर आज तक इस माईनर का नवीनीकरण नहीं हुआ।

इस कारण यह नहर अधिक पुरानी होने के कारण इसके बैड का लेवल ऊंचा नीचा हो चुका है। भारी बरसात के दौरान और विभाग द्वारा टेलों पर बसे गांवों के किसानों को पानी देने पर यह नहर कई बार ओवरफ्लो होकर टूट चुकी है। उन्होंने बताया कि नहर के पहले एरिया में गांव रायपुरा, राजांवाली, रामसरा आदि आते हैं और नहर टूटने पर यहां के किसानों को नुकसान पहुंचता है जबकि टेलों पर बसे किसानों को पूरा पानी नहीं मिल पाता और अकसर पानी की कमी के चलते उनकी फसलें खराब हो जाती हैं। इस मौके पर किसानों ने बताया कि बुर्जी नंबर 0 से 40 तक पड़ता रकबा सेम ग्रस्त एरिया में आता है और नहर टूटने से इस एरिया के किसानों को पानी की मार झेलनी पड़ रही है। जबकि बुर्जी नं 41 से 88625 तक टेलों पर बसे किसानों की जमीनों को पूरा पानी भी नहीं मिलता।

जिससे उनकी फसलें सूखे का शिकार हो जाती है। किसानों ने बताया कि वे कई बार पंजाब सरकार व नहरी विभाग से रामसरा माईनर के नवीनीकरण की मांग कर चुके हैं। वर्षों से लंबित इस मांग को अब पंजाब सरकार द्वारा इसके नवीनीकरण की मंजूरी दे दी गई है लेकिन नहरी विभाग ने अभी तक इसके पुन: निर्माण का काम शुरू नहीं किया। बता दें कि किसानों द्वारा रामसरा माईनर के नवीनीकरण के लिए जिला उपायुक्त अरविंदपाल सिंह संधू को भी बीते दिनों मांगपत्र देकर उनकी समस्या का समाधान करने की मांग की थी।

