चक्का जाम:भारत बंद में किसान खुईयांसरवर बिजली घर के निकट करेंगे चक्का जाम

अबोहर2 घंटे पहले
केंद्र सरकार द्वारा लागू किए गए काले कानून के विरोध में 5 नवंबर को किए जा रहे भारत बंद के ऐलान पर विचार-विमर्श करने हेतु मंगलवार को इलाके की समस्त किसान जत्थेबंदियों द्वारा स्थानीय नेहरू पार्क में एक बैठक का आयोजन किया गया। बैठक को संबोधित करते हुए वक्ताओं ने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार लगातार किसान, मजदूर व लोक विरोधी फैसले कर तानाशाही फरमान जारी कर रही है। पंजाब की जत्थेबंदियों द्वारा जो भी संघर्ष का फैसला आयेगा उसे अबोहर में पूरी तनदेही से लागू किया जायेगा। उन्होंने सरकार द्वारा किसानों पर ब्याज पर ब्याज, पराली जलाने पर किसानों को जुर्माना की सजा की बड़ी निंदा की।

