रिमांड:गो मांस के साथ पकड़े गए पांचों आरोपी दो दिन के पुलिस रिमांड पर

अबोहर2 घंटे पहले
थाना बहाववाला पुलिस द्वारा गो मांस के साथ गिरफ्तार किए गए पांचों आरोपियों को न्यायाधीश दलीप कुमार की अदालत में पेश किया गया। जहां से अदालत ने उन्हें पूछताछ के लिए दो दिन के पुलिस रिमांड पर भेजने के आदेश दे दिए हैं। पुलिस के अनुसार बजरंग दल हिंदुस्तान गो रक्षा दल के राष्ट्रीय प्रधान परमदीप भादू पुत्र मोहन लाल ने मुकदमा दर्ज करवाया कि उन्हें गुप्त सूचना मिली थी कि अबोहर में गोवंश को काटकर टुकड़े-टुकड़े कर कैंटर नंगर यूपी 37 एटी 2828 में लोडकर ड्राइवर हुसन आलम पुत्र नवाब अली वासी गोदी, तहसील हापुड़ (यूपी), उसका भाई जाने आलम व साथी नबी हैदर पुत्र वली हैदर वासी नानोता तहसील रामपुरा जिला सहारनपुर यूपी ले जा रहे हैं। जिनके पीछे अबोहर के प्रेम नगर निवासी शीलू पुत्र जग्गा सिंह व राजन पुत्र राजा राम कार पर आ रहे हैं।

सूचना के आधार पर उन्होंने अखिल भारतीय जीव रक्षा दल के प्रधान राम दर्शन पुत्र हरचंद वासी ढाणी सरदारपुरा और उनकी संस्था के सदस्य कुलदीप सोनी पुत्र कृष्ण लाल वासी वरियामखेड़ा व सदस्यों को सूचना दी। जिन्होंने गांव सुखचैन के निकट रोड पर नाकाबंदी कर अबोहर की तरफ से आ रहे कैंटर और कार को रोककर तालाशी ली तो कैंटर में गोवंश के मांस के टुकड़े करके बर्फ में लगाकर रखा गया था। जिसपर उन्होंने मौके पर इसकी सूचना पुलिस को दी। पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर गे मांस कब्जे में लेकर पांचों आरोपियों के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज कर लिया है।

