विवाद:रंजिशन झगड़े में तीन महिलाओं सहित चार घायल

अबोहर4 घंटे पहले
यहां पुरानी फाजिल्का रोड पर बुधवार शाम एक झगड़े में तीन महिलाओं सहित चार लोग घायल हो गए। उन्हें सरकारी अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया है। जोहड़ी मंदिर के निकट निवासी उपचाराधीन मंजू रानी पत्नी मुक्खा ने आरोप लगाया कि बुधवार शाम वह अपने घर मे बैठी थी तो पुरानी रंजिश के चलते कुछ लोग उसके घर में घुस आए और उसे मारपीट कर घायल कर दिया।

इसी मामले में घायल विनय कुमार ने आरोप लगाया कि पहले पक्ष के लोगों ने रुपयों के विवाद के चलते उसके घर में घुसकर उससे मारपीट की, जब बीच बचाव में उसकी मां किरना व दादी शारदा आई तो हमलावरों ने उनसे भी मारपीट की।

