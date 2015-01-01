पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धरना:किन्नू के कम दाम मिलने के कारण बागवानों ने फाजिल्का रोड किया जाम

अबोहरएक घंटा पहले
अबोहर में फाजिल्का रोड पर धरना लगाकर रोष प्रदर्शन करते बागवान व किसान।
  • डीएसपी ने पुलिस कर्मी तैनात कर वाहनों को दूसरे रास्तों से भेजा

किन्नू मंडी में किन्नू खरीदारी की मची लूट के विरोध में और किन्नू मंडी को बंद कराने की मांग को लेकर बागवानों व किसानों द्वारा मंगलवार को फाजिल्का रोड़ ओवरब्रिज पर धरना लगाकर चक्का जाम किया गया। जिसके चलते दोनों तरफ से आने जाने वाले वाहनों को परेशानी से दो चार होना पड़ा।

किसानों ने प्रशासन व मंडी में उनकी फसल का पूरा भाव न देने वाले व्यापारियों और आढ़तियों के खिलाफ जमकर नारेबाजी की। इस मौके पर सीनियर उपप्रधान भूपिंदर सिंह ढिल्लों, सुखवंत सिंह छीना, गुर गुलाब सिंह, जरनैल सिंह ने कहा कि बागवानों को किन्नू का उचित भाव नहीं दिया जा रहा था व किन्नू को 4-5 रुपये किलो खरीदकर उनका आर्थिक शोषण किया जा रहा था, जिसका मामला यूनियन के पास पहुंचा तो उन्होंने अपनी टीम के साथ किसानों के हो रहे इस आर्थिक शोषण के खिलाफ आवाज उठाने के लिए किन्नू मंडी में धरना लगाकर किन्नू मंडी बंद कर दी, जिसका आसपास के बागवानों ने समर्थन किया व इस संघर्ष में शामिल हो गए।

उन्होंने बताया कि इस दौरान एसडीएम जसपाल सिंह बराड़ ने मौके पर पहुंच कर दो पक्षों में बातचीत कर हल करवाने का भरोसा दिया था, लेकिन उसके बाद मामला ज्यों का त्यों बना रहा व किसी ने उनसे बात नहीं की, जिस कारण मंगलवार को उनको ओवरब्रिज पर धरना लगाकर चक्का जाम करने जैसा कदम उठाना पड़ा। इस दौरान डीएसपी अवतार सिंह मौके पर पहुंचे व उन्होंने पुलिस कर्मी तैनात कर आने-जाने वाहनों को दूसरे रास्तों से भेजने का प्रबंध किया।

