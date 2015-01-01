पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जिस्ट्रेशन:16 नवंबर से पहले करवाएं बीएड रजिस्ट्रेशन

अबोहर2 दिन पहले
स्थानीय डीएवी शिक्षा महाविद्यालय में इन दिनों बी.एड रजिस्ट्रेशन एवं एमएड डायरेक्ट एडमिशन प्रक्रिया बेहद सुचारु रूप से चल रही है। जानकारी देते हुए कॉलेज प्राचार्या डॉ. उर्मिल सेठी ने बताया कि बीएड रजिस्ट्रेशन प्रक्रिया 20 अक्टूबर से निर्बाध जारी है और बीएड करने के इच्छुक विद्यार्थी बड़े उत्साह के साथ कॉलेज आकर अपना रजिस्ट्रेशन करवा रहे हैं। प्राचार्या ने बताया कि विद्यार्थियों की सुविधा के लिए कॉलेज में एक हेल्प डेस्क बनाया गया है, जिसमें कॉलेज के अनुभवी प्राध्यापकों की देखरेख में बी.एड करने के इच्छुक विद्यार्थी अपना फॉर्म रजिस्टर्ड करवा सकते हैं ताकि किसी भी तरह की गलती से बचकर अपनी पसंद के कॉलेज से बीएड कोर्स किया जा सके।

पंजाब यूनिवर्सिटी चंडीगढ़, पंजाबी यूनिवर्सिटी पटियाला एवं गुरु नानक देव यूनिवर्सिटी अमृतसर से संबद्ध टीचर ट्रेनिंग कॉलेजों में बीएड करने के इच्छुक प्रतिभागियों के लिए आगामी 16 नवंबर बी.एड रजिस्ट्रेशन करवाने की अंतिम तिथि है। उन्होंने बताया कि कोविड-19 के चलते इस बार बी.एड एंट्रेंस टेस्ट की बजाए मेरिट के आधार पर बी.एड एडमिशन की जा रही है। उन्होंने कहा कि डीएवी शिक्षा महाविद्यालय अबोहर द्वारा एम.एड कोर्स के लिए दाखिला भी शुरू कर दिया है। एम.एड करने के इच्छुक विद्यार्थी डायरेक्ट एडमिशन प्रक्रिया के जरिये कॉलेज आकर एमएड फॉर्म भर सकते हैं।

