पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पहला स्थान:पोस्टर मेकिंग मुकाबले में ईशा बिश्नोई व प्रीति कौर ने पाया पहला स्थान

अबोहर23 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

स्थानीय गोपीचंद आर्य महिला काॅलेज में प्राचार्या डा. रेखा सूद हांडा के दिशा-निर्देश में कॉलेज के रैड रिबन क्लब, रैड क्रास सोसायटी, गोपीचंद आर्य काॅलजीएट सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल के स्काउट और एनएसएस यूनिट द्वारा संयुक्त तौर पर ‘ग्रीन दिवाली’ मनाने के लिए ऑनलाइन पोस्टर मेकिंग मुकाबले करवाए गए।

इन मुकाबलों का उद्देश्य छात्राओं को ग्रीन दिवाली मनाने के लिए प्रेरित करना था। जिसमें 12वीं कक्षा, बीए प्रथम सेमेस्टर और बीकॉम प्रथम सेमेस्टर की छात्राओं ने हिस्सा लिया। पोस्टर बनाने के मुकाबले में 12वीं कक्षा की ईशा बिश्नोई और बीकाम प्रथम सेमेस्टर की प्रीति कौर ने पहला स्थान हासिल किया।

बी.काम. प्रथम सेमेस्टर की जैसमीन व बीए प्रथम सेमेस्टर की सिमर ने दूसरा स्थान और बीए प्रथम सेमेस्टर की कशिश व बीकाम प्रथम सेमेस्टर की पायल ने तीसरा स्थान हासिल किया।

यह मुकाबले डॉ. मनोज फुटेला, नीरज मेहता, गायत्री और अनिशा द्वारा करवाए गए। इस मुकाबले के सफल आयोजन के लिए प्रिंसिपल डॉ. रेखा सूद हांडा ने आयोजकों और विजेता छात्राओं को तहे दिल से बधाई दी और आगे से भी ऐसे मुकाबलों में भाग लेने के लिये प्रेरित किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरूसी राष्ट्रपति पुतिन का सुझाव- भारत और चीन हमारी वैक्सीन का प्रोडक्शन करें, गरीब देशों को फायदा होगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें