दमा रोग:दक्ष आयुर्वेदिक चिकित्सालय में कल दी जाएगी दमा रोग की औषधियुक्त खीर

अबोहर3 घंटे पहले
चित्रकूट के महात्मा से प्राप्त दमा की प्रसिद्ध महा औषधियुक्त खीर का वितरण शरद पूर्णिमा 31 अक्टूबर को स्थानीय हनुमानगढ़ रोड स्थित डीएवी कॉलेज के नजदीक स्थित दक्ष आयुर्वेदिक चिकित्सालय पर सुबह 8 बजे से 10 बजे तक निशुल्क किया जा रहा है।

वैद्य सुनील गोयल ने बताया कि शरद पूर्णिमा की रात स्वास्थ्य व सकारात्मकता देने वाली मानी जाती है क्योंकि चंद्रमा धरती के बहुत नजदीक होता है, इसलिए इस रात में खीर को खुले आसमान में रखा जाता है और सुबह उसे प्रसाद मानकर खाया जाता है।

हमारे शास्त्रों में लिखा गया हैं। माना जाता है कि इससे रोगों से मुक्ति होती है और उम्र लंबी होती है। निरोग तन के रूप में स्वास्थ्य का कभी न खत्म होने वाला धन दौलत से भरा भंडार मिलता है। आयुर्वेद शास्त्र कहते है कि शरद पूर्णिमा को देसी गाय के दूध में दशमूल क्वाथ, सौंठ, काली मिर्च, वासा, अर्जुन की छाल चूर्ण, तालिश पत्र चूर्ण, वंशलोचन, बड़ी इलायची पिप्पली इन सभी को आवश्यक मात्रा में मिश्री मिलाकर पकाया जाता है और खीर बनाई जाती है। इस खीर में चित्रकूट के महात्मा से प्राप्त दमा की औषधि मिलाकर तैयार किया जाएगा।

