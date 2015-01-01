पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

ज्ञापन:रामसरा माइनर के नवीनीकरण को डीसी को सौंपा ज्ञापन

अबोहर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पानी ओवरफ्लो होने से कई बार टूट चुका माइनर, टेलों पर नहीं पहुंचता है पूरा पानी : किसान

पिछले लंबे समय से खस्ताहाल हो चुकी रामसरा माइनर का नवीनीकरण करवाने की मांग को लेकर मंगलवार को किसानों द्वारा जिला उपायुक्त को मांगपत्र सौंपा गया। डीसी के नाम पर सौंपे मांगपत्र में गांव वरियामखेड़ा, काला टिब्बा, राजांवाली, कंधवाला, रूकनपुरा, खुईखेड़ा, झुरड़खेड़ा व अन्य गांवों के पंचायतों और किसानों ने कहा है कि रामसरा माईनर 1975 में बनाई गई थी और तब से लेकर आज तक इस माईनर का नवीनीकरण नहीं हुआ, जिसके चलते यह नहर अधिक पुरानी होने के कारण इसका लेवल ऊंचा-नींचा हो चुका है।

भारी बरसातों के दौरान व महकमे द्वारा टेलों पर बसे गांवों के किसानों को कम या अधिक पानी देने पर यह नहर कई बार ओवरफ्लो होकर टूट चुकी है। उन्होंने बताया कि नहर के पहले एरिया में गांव रायपुरा, राजांवाली, रामसरा आदि आते हैं और नहर टूटने पर यहां के किसानों को भारी नुकसान पहुंचता है। जबकि टेलों पर बसे किसानों को पूरा पानी नहीं मिल पाता और अक्सर पानी की कमी के चलते उनकी फसलें खराब हो जाती हैं।

किसानों ने बताया कि बुर्जी नंबर 0 से 40 तक कर रकबा सेम ग्रस्त एरिया में आता है और नहर टूटने से इस एरिया के किसानों को पानी की मार झेलनी पड़ रही है। जबकि बुर्जी नंबर 41 से 88625 तक टेलों पर पड़ते किसानों की जमीनों को पूरा पानी भी नहीं मिलता, जिससे उनकी फसलें सूखे का शिकार हो जाती है। किसानों ने बताया कि वे कई बार पंजाब सरकार व नहरी महकमे से रामसरा माईनर के नवीनीकरण की मांग कर चुके हैं।

वर्षों से लंबित इस मांग को अब पंजाब सरकार द्वारा इसके नवीनीकरण की मंजूरी दे दी गई है, लेकिन नहरी विभाग ने अभी तक इसके पुन: निर्माण का काम शुरू नहीं किया। इसलिए किसानों की समस्या को देखते हुए शीघ्र रामसरा माईनर के पुन: निर्माण का काम शुरू करवाया जाए। इस मौके पर अलग-अलग गांवों की पंचायत, सरपंच व बड़ी संख्या में किसान मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें