समस्या:आर्य नगर की गली नंबर 7 में भरे सीवरेज का पानी ओवरफ्लो होने से मोहल्लावासी परेशान

अबोहरएक घंटा पहले
  • बोले- शीघ्र हल न हुआ तो प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों के दफ्तरों को घेरेंगे

स्थानीय आर्य नगर गली नं 7 में पिछले कई महीनों से सीवरेज का पानी जमा होने से मोहल्ला वासियों को बेहद परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। जिसके चलते लोगों ने सीवरेज बोर्ड के अधिकारियों से इस समस्या का शीघ्र हल करने की मांग की है।

मोहल्ला वासियों ने बताया कि आर्य नगर गली नं 7 में सीवरेज का पानी ओवरफ्लो होकर घरों के अंदर तक चला जाता हैं, जिससे वो नर्कमयी जिंदगी जीने को मजबूर है। यहां के लोगों को अपने घरों तक पहुंचने के लिए काफी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता हैं। गलियों के हालात ऐसे हैं कि लोगों ने गलियों में ईंटें रखकर निकलने का रास्ता बनाया हैं।

बदबू और गंदगी के चलते लोगों का जीवन दुष्वार हो गया हैं। यहां के निवासी मनोज कुमार सोलिया, देवीलाल, रोशन लाल, रवि कुमार, सुरेश कुमार सहित समस्त मोहल्ला वासियों ने बताया कि उन्होंने निगम को कई बार शिकायत की हैं, लेकिन किसी अफसर ने उनके मोहल्ले की तरफ कोई ध्यान नहीं दिया।

रोषित मोहल्ला वासियों का कहा कि अगर जल्द उनके मोहल्ले में विकास कार्य शुरू नहीं करवाए गए तो वो आने वाले दिनों में प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों के दफ्तरों का घेराव करेंगे।

