शव:बेटे की शादी से पहले मां का शव नहर से मिला

अबोहर2 दिन पहले
गांव तूतवाला के निकट से गुजरने वाली दाैलतपुरा माइनर से मंगलवार सुबह एक महिला का शव बरामद हुआ। जिसे पुलिस ने समाजसेवी संस्था नर सेवा नारायण सेवा समिति के सहयोग से पोस्टमार्टम व पहचान हेतु सिविल अस्पताल की मोर्चरी में रखवाया। जहां महिला की पहचान गांव दौलतपुरा निवासी 40 वर्षीय माया देवी पत्नी केसरा राम के रूप में हुई है। महिला के बेटे का कुछ दिन बाद विवाह है। लेकिन अचानक से किसी

को कुछ बताए बिना घर से गई माया देवी का शव नहर में अटका होने की सूचना मिलने पर समाजसेवी संस्था के सेवादार मोनू ग्रोवर, रवि, जगदेव बराड़ मौके पर पहुंचें और कल्लरखेड़ा चौकी की पुलिस की मौजूदगी में शव को नहर से बाहर निकाला। जिसके बाद पुलिस ने परिजनों के बयानों पर कार्रवाई करते हुए शव परिजनों के सुपुर्द कर दिया। महिला की मौत के बाद पूरे गांव में शौक का माहौल है।

