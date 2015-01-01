पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंजाबी सप्ताह:पंजाबी सप्ताह के उपलक्ष्य में राष्ट्रीय वेबिनार आयोजित

अबोहर2 घंटे पहले
स्थानीय डीएवी कॉलेज में प्राचार्य डॉ. राजेश कुमार महाजन के मार्गदर्शन में उच्च शिक्षा विभाग के दिशा-निर्देशानुसार तथा स्नातकोत्तर पंजाबी विभाग के अध्यक्ष प्रो. बलजिंदर सिंह भुल्लर के प्रयास व नेतृत्व में ‘पंजाबी सप्ताह’ के अवसर पर ऑनलाइन राष्ट्रीय वेबिनार का आयोजन किया गया।

इस वेबिनार में मुख्य वक्ता के रूप में पंजाबी अध्ययन स्कूल, पंजाब विश्वविद्यालय चंडीगढ़ के प्रो. डॉ. योगराज सिंह ने शिरकत की। उन्होंने बड़ी गंभीरता से विचार चर्चा करते हुए बताया कि पंजाबी भाषा को ज्ञान और रोज़गार की भाषा बनाना समय की आवश्यकता है तथा भाषा के शब्द-भंडार में लचकीलापन, भाषायी क्षमता के लिए अनिवार्य है।

उनके अनुसार सभ्यता की उन्नति, भाषा की समृद्धता से ही संभव है। प्रो. गुरराज सिंह चहल ने माहिर वक्ता का स्वागत और श्रोताओं के साथ जान-पहचान करवाई। कार्यक्रम के अंत में डॉ. तरसेम शर्मा ने डॉ. योगराज सिंह व शामिल हुए प्रतिभागियों का धन्यवाद किया।

