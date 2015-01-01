पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

यातायात में दिक्कत:ओवरलोडिंग ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली की ट्रैक्टर से टक्कर, चालक ने छलांग लगा बचाई जान

अबोहर3 घंटे पहले
एक तरफ जहां सर्दी और धुंध की वजह से सड़कों पर विजिबिलिटी कम हो रही है तो वहीं दूसरी तरफ रोड पर चलने वाली ओवरलोड वाहन भी बड़े हादसों को बुलावा दे रहे हैं। जिसपर न तो पुलिस द्वारा कोई कार्रवाई की जा रही है और न ही प्रशासन द्वारा इन पर कोई शिकंजा कसा जा रहा है।

जिसके चलते सरेआम मेन रोड और लिंक रोड पर ओवरलोड वाहन दौड़ते हुए नजर आ सकते हैं। वहीं इन दिनों पराली और तूड़ी से भरे वाहनों के कारण जहां यातायात में दिक्कत पेश आ रही है तो वहीं पूरी सड़क घेरकर चलने वाले इन वाहनों की वजह से अंधेरे और धुंध में कभी भी कोई बड़ा हादसा घटित हो सकता है। मंगलवार रात्रि गांव ताजा पट्टी लिंक रोड पर एक ओवरलोडिंग तूड़ी से लदी ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली एक अन्य ट्रैक्टर से टकरा गई। जिससे ट्रैक्टर सवार चालक ने छलांग लगाकर अपनी जान बचाई। आसपास के लोगों द्वारा प्रशासन और पुलिस से ओवरलोडिंग वाले वाहनों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई करने की मांग की है।

ताजा पट्टी निवासी शोकार पुत्र दौलतराम ने बताया कि वह अपने साथी नौरंग लाल के साथ गांव से खेत जा रहा था। जब वह गांव से कुछ दूर बाहर निकला तो गांव गोबिंदगढ़ की तरफ से आ रहे तूड़ी से भरे हुए ओवरलोडिंग ट्रैकटर-ट्राली ने उसके ट्रैक्टर को टक्कर मार दी और काफी दूर तक उसे घसीटते हुए ले गया। इसी बीच उसने ट्रैक्टर से छलांग लगाकर अपनी जान बचाई। हादसे में उसके ट्रैक्टर का काफी नुकसान हो गया है।

