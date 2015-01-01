पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सड़क हादसा:पंजकोसी के युवक की मौत, पंजाब कांग्रेस प्रधान सुनील जाखड़ के करीबी रिश्तेदार की मौत

गिद्दड़ांवाली गांव के पास हुए सड़क हादसे में क्षतिग्रस्त वाहन।

श्रीगंगानगर रोड पर नेशनल हाई-वे संख्या 62 पर गांव गिद्दड़ांवाली के निकट मंगलवार सुबह हुए एक सड़क हादसे में पंजाब कांग्रेस प्रधान सुनील जाखड़ और मौजगढ़ के पूर्व सरपंच राजेश जाखड़ के करीबी रिश्तेदार पंजकोसी निवासी कर्ण जाखड़ (33) पुत्र स्व. राजेंद्र जाखड़ की मौत हो गई।

इसके अलावा उसके साथ सवार अन्य युवक गांव गद्दाडोब निवासी रजत पुत्र रविन्द्र और ट्रक चालक गांव कंधवाला अमरकोट निवासी जसपाल सिंह पुत्र काबल सिंह घायल हो गया। रजत की हालत गंभीर बताई जा रही है और उसे स्थानीय सरकारी अस्पताल में से प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद फरीदकोट रेफर कर दिया गया है।

कर्ण परिवार में इकलौता था और शादी के बाद उसके घर अभी तक कोई औलाद नहीं हुई थी। दुख की बात ये है कि करीब चार साल पहले उसके माता-पिता और ताऊ-ताई की भी एक सड़क हादसे में मौत हो गई थी। उस समय कर्ण के माता-पिता राजेश जाखड़ की बेटी की शादी में शामिल होने के लिए अबोहर से जयपुर जा रहे थे जबकि इस बार कर्ण पंजकोसी में राजेश जाखड़ के भाई राजीव जाखड़ के बेटे की शादी से एक दिन पहले रखी गई पार्टी में शामिल होने के बाद सुबह अपने घर पंजकोसी में कार पर जा रहा था।

मृतक के शव का पोस्टमार्टम मंगलवार को स्थानीय सरकारी अस्पताल में से कराने के बाद परिजनों को सौंप दिया गया, जिसके बाद पंजकोसी में उसका अंतिम संस्कार कर दिया गया। मामले की जांच कर रहे एएसआई सुखपाल सिंह ने बताया कि फिलहाल उन्होंने फरार अज्ञात ट्रक चालक के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया है।

दोस्त रजत के साथ सुबह 5 बजे पार्टी से लौट रहा था घर

कर्ण सोमवर रात पार्टी में शामिल होने के बाद अपने दोस्त रजत के साथ मंगलवार सुबह करीब 5 बजे घर वापस जा रहा था कि जैसे ही वो गांव गिद्दड़ांवाली के पास पहुंचा तो उसकी कार की टक्कर दो ऐसे ट्रकों के साथ हुई जिनकी पहले से ही आपस में भिड़ंत होने के कारण सड़क किनारे खड़े हुए थे।

जैसे ही कर्ण की कार इन दोनों वाहनों के साथ जाकर टकराई तो आवाज सुनकर आसपास के लोग घटनास्थल पर आ गए। उन्होंने तुरंत कर्ण और रजत को बाहर निकाला और खुईयांसरवर पुलिस को मामले की जानकारी पहुंचाई। जब तक कर्ण इलाज हेतु सरकारी अस्पताल में पहुंचता तब तक उसकी मौत हो चुकी थी। दूसरी तरफ घायल रजत के भी काफी चोटें पहुंची और उसे स्थानीय सरकारी अस्पताल में से प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद फरीदकोट रेफर कर दिया गया।

माता-पिता भी हुए थे हादसे का शिकार

बता दें कि कर्ण अपने परिवार का इकलौता वारस था और उसके पास काफी जमीन भी थी। ठीक इसी तरह लगभग 4 साल पहले कर्ण जाखड़ के माता-पिता उसके ताऊ-ताई के साथ जयपुर में राजेश जाखड़ की बेटी की शादी में शामिल होने के लिए जा रहे थे तो हनुमानगढ़ से थोड़ी दूरी पर पहुंचे तो उनकी टक्कर एक वाहन से हो गई थी।

ऐसे में कार सवार चारों की मौके पर मौत हो गई थी। उनकी मौत के बाद कर्ण अपने परिवार की जिम्मेदारियों को संभाल रहा था और कुछ समय पूर्व उसकी शादी हुई थी। अभी तो उसने औलाद का सुख ही नहीं देखा था कि यह घटना घटित हो गई, जिससे उसका वंश खत्म हो गया।

