दीपावली पर खरीदारी:पुरानी परंपरा में लोगों ने दिखाई दिलचस्पी, वर्षों बाद दीयों के कारोबार में तेजी

अबोहर3 घंटे पहले
  • चाइना के सामान पर रोक लगने से लोगों ने स्वदेशी मिट्टी के दीये खरीदे

दीपावली पर खरीदारी को लेकर जहां पिछले कुछ दिनों से बाजार में व्यापारी मंदी की मार झेल रहे थे। वही शुक्रवार को हर तरह के कारोबार को अच्छा जंप मिल गया।

शहर के कई स्थानों पर मिट्टी के दिये आदि बिक्री करने वालों में इस बार काफी सकारात्मक माहौल नजर आया, क्योंकि उनका कहना था कि पिछले कई सालों से जहां चाइनीस लड़ियों के कारण उनका कारोबार पिछले कई सालों के मुकाबले बहुत कम हो रहा था। वहीं इस बार चाइना से सामान की पाबंदी होने का सीधे तौर पर उनको लाभ हुआ। लोगों में मिट्टी के दिए खरीदने में खूब जागरूकता नजर आई क्योंकि दीपावली के त्यौहार पर विरासत में मिली यह परंपरा लोग भूलते जा रहे थे। उसके पीछे सबसे बड़ा कारण भारतीय बाजार में चाइनीस दिए या फिर घर में रोशनी करने वाले अन्य उपकरण बने हुए थे। लेकिन चाइनीस आइटम बाजार में बहुत कम मिलने के कारण इस बार लोग पुरानी परंपरा पर वापस आ गए हैं।

अबोहर का बाजार पिछले कुछ दिनों से सूना-सूना नजर आ रहा था, लेकिन शुक्रवार को बाजार में खरीदारी के रिकॉर्ड लगभग टूट गए, क्योंकि दुकानदारों को कोरोना के कहर का डर सता रहा था, लेकिन उनकी उम्मीद से ज्यादा शुक्रवार को कारोबार हो गया। जिसका परिणाम यह रहा कि बाजार में अच्छा कारोबार होने के कारण सकारात्मक माहौल बन चुका है। बाजार नं 11 व 12 और नई आबादी के मुख्य बाजार में हर साल दीपावली पर जमकर खरीदारी होती है, जहां शुक्रवार को पूरी भीड़ देखी गई। दूसरी तरफ स्वर्णकारों ने जहां वीरवार को थोड़ी मायूसी भरे माहौल में बातचीत की थी, वहीं शुक्रवार को उन्होंने भी संतुष्टि जाहिर की। लेकिन उन्होंने आंकलन करते हुए यह जरूर कहा कि पिछले साल के मुकाबले कारोबार काफी कम है, लेकिन जितना कारोबार हो गया उन्हें उतने की भी उम्मीद नहीं थी।

दोपहिया वाहन की खरीदारी भी धनतेरस के दिन प्रमुख खरीदारी मानी जाती है। अलग-अलग शोरूम संचालकों से की गई बातचीत में यह सामने आया है कि शुक्रवार को उम्मीद जितना कारोबार तो नहीं हो पाया, लेकिन जितना भी हुआ उससे वह खुश हैं। इसके अलावा शनिवार को दीपावली के दिन लोग दुपहिया वाहन खरीदने में पूरी दिलचस्पी रखते हैं, उन्हें शनिवार को उम्मीद है कि काफी अच्छा कारोबार हो जाएगा।

