मौत:घरेलू विवाद के चलते व्यक्ति ने निगली स्प्रे, मौत

अबोहर2 घंटे पहले
स्थानीय रामदेव नगरी में किराए के मकान में रह रहे गांव बल्लुआना निवासी एक व्यक्ति द्वारा मंगलवार को घरेलू विवाद के चलते स्प्रे पीकर आत्महत्या कर ली। पुलिस ने मृतक के शव को सरकारी अस्पताल में मोर्चरी में रखवाते हुए परिजनों के बयानों पर अगली कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है। 25 वर्षीय मृतक संजय कुमार पुत्र चिमन लाल के भाई जोगिंदर ने बताया कि उसका भाई पिछले कुछ समय से अपनी पत्नी के साथ रामदेव नगरी में रह रहा था और मंगलवार दोपहर घरेलू विवाद के चलते ढाणी विशेषरनाथ के निकट स्प्रे पी ली। उपचार के लिए उसे स्थानीय सिविल अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया था। लेकिन उसके शरीर में स्प्रे का असर पूरी तरह से फैल चुका था। इस कारण अस्पताल में पहुंचने के कुछ देर बाद उसकी मौत हो गई।

