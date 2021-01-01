पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फिजिकल सुनवाई:सब डिवीजन अदालतों में फिजिकल सुनवाई शुरू, कानूनी सेवाएं अथॉरिटी की बैठक में लोक अदालत के सदस्य व बीएल सिक्का हुए शामिल

अबोहर3 घंटे पहले
कानूनी सेवाएं अथारिटी द्वारा मंगलवार को बार रूम के कार्यालय में बैठक आयोजित की गई। जिसकी अध्यक्षता बार एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष एडवोकेट रविंद्र सेतिया व सचिव एडवोकेट नवीन पूनिया ने की। बैठक में विशेष तौर पर लोक अदालत के सदस्य व सेवानिवृत्त एसडीएम बीएल सिक्का, बार एसोसिएशन के पूर्व अध्यक्ष एडवोकेट नरेंद्र गर्ग, अथॉरिटी के पैनल एडवोकेट देसराज कंबोज ने भाग लिया।

बार एसो. के अध्यक्ष सेतिया ने बताया कि अब सब डिवीजन की अदालतों में भी फिजिकल हियरिंग आरंभ हो गई है, जिसमें लोगों को न्याय मुहैया करवाने के लिए कानूनी सेवाएं अथॉरिटी के पैनल वकीलों, पैरा लीगल वालंटियर्स, बार एसोसिएशन के सदस्यों, समाजसेवी संस्थाओं के प्रतिनिधियों, सरकारी व गैर सरकारी कर्मचारी हर प्रकार का सहयोग करें।

सिक्का ने कहा कि पंजाब-हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट के निर्देशों पर फिजिकल सुनवाई अब विधिवत शुरू हो गई है। उन्होंने बताया कि जिला सैशन जज तरसेम मंगला व सब डिवीजन एसडीजेएम हरप्रीत सिंह की देखरेख में पूर्व की तरह न्यायिक कार्य शुरू कर दिया गया है। कोरोनावायरस के कारण अदालतों में फिजिकल के बजाय वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग से वर्चुअल कोर्ट हो रहा था। वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग से उतने मुकदमे की सुनवाई नहीं हो

पा रही थी, जितने दायर किये जा रहे थे। इस अवसर पर अथारिटी के पैनल एडवोकेट अजय गिल्होत्रा, एडवोकेट अमृतपाल सिंह तिन्ना, एडवोकेट श्रवण कुमार, एडवोकेट आनंद गुप्ता, एडवोकेट अरूण मुंजाल, एडवोकेट गौरीशंकर, पीएलवी राकेश कुमार, एडवोकेट नवीन वाट्स, नंबरदार द्वारका प्रसाद चहल सहित अन्य गणमान्य लोग मौजूद थे।

