पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

माैत:पंजाब के युवक की जहर से माैत, कुम्हारावांली ढाणी निवासी ससुरालियों पर दुष्प्रेरणा का केस दर्ज

अबोहरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

18 दिसंबर को जहरीले पदार्थ का सेवन करने वाले पंजाब के कंधवाला अमरकोट निवासी युवक की मोहाली में इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गई है। पंजाब पुलिस ने उसके पूर्व में दिए बयानाें के आधार पर दर्ज मुकदमे में मृतक के ससुराल पक्ष के चार लाेगाें पर अात्महत्या दुष्प्रेरण के आराेप की धारा भी जाेड़ दी है। अबाेहर तहसील के थाना बहाववाला पुलिस ने मृतक के शव को सरकारी अस्पताल की मोर्चरी में रखवाया है।

शनिवार काे मेडिकल बाेर्ड से शव का पाेस्टमार्टम करवाया जाएगा। इसके बाद शव का उसके पैतृक गांव में अंतिम संस्कार करवाया जाएगा। मामले की जांच कर रहे हवलदार अमनदीप सिंह ने बताया कि गांव कंधवाला अमरकोट निवासी आत्माराम पुत्र कृष्णकुमार का करीब डेढ़ साल पहले राजस्थान के जिला हनुमानगढ़ के सरदारपुरा जीवन से गाेलूवाला के बीच क्षेत्र की कुम्हारांवाली ढाणी निवासी दयावंती पुत्री सुखराम के साथ विवाह हुआ था।

विवाह के बाद उनके घर एक बेटी ने जन्म लिया। लेकिन पिछले काफी समय से उनका घरेलू विवाद चल रहा था। इस कारण ससुराल वाले उसकी पत्नी को अपने साथ ले जाते थे और उसके खिलाफ दहेज प्रताड़ना का मुकदमा दर्ज करवाने की धमकियां देते थे। आत्माराम द्वारा पुलिस को दिए बयानों में आरोप लगाया गया कि 18 दिसंबर को वह अपनी पत्नी काे लेने ससुराल गया था।

तब उससे ससुराल में अभद्र व्यवहार किया गया और उसे धमकियां भी दी गईं, जिससे हताश होकर उसने जहरीली दवा का सेवन कर लिया। परिजनों ने उसे इलाज के लिए लालगढ़ के एक अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया। पुलिस ने आत्माराम के बयानों पर उससे ससुर सुखराम, सास कृष्णा देवी, साले मनीष और साली सोनू के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज किया था।

हालत खराब होने पर उसे डॉक्टरों ने रेफर कर दिया। इसके बाद परिजन उसे मोहाली के एक अस्पताल में ले गए। जहां इलाज के दौरान उसकी मौत हो गई। पुलिस ने मृतक के शव को सरकारी अस्पताल की मोर्चरी में रखवाते हुए उसके ससुरालियों पर आईपीसी की धारा 306 भी जाेड़ दी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser