शव:अबोहर में रामसरा माइनर से अज्ञात व्यक्ति का गला सड़ा शव मिला, सिविल में रखवाया

अबोहर2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

गांव पट्‌टी सदीक व हीरांवाली के मध्य से गुजरती रामसरा माइनर में वीरवार दोपहर एक अज्ञात व्यक्ति का गली सड़ी हालत में शव मिला है। पुलिस ने नर सेवा नारायण सेवा समिति के सदस्यों के सहयोग से शव सरकारी अस्पताल की मोर्चरी में पहचान के लिए रखवा दिया है।

शव मिलने की सूचना पाकर समाज सेवी संस्था नर सेवा नारायण सेवा समिति के सदस्य जगदेव बराड़, चरणजीत शाक्य मौके पर पहुंचे और थाना खुईयांसरवर के प्रभारी रमन कुमार व एएसआई रमेश के नेतृत्व में नहर से शव को बाहर निकाला। पुलिस के मुताबिक शव करीब 15 दिन पुराना है और उसने सफेद कुर्ता पजामा पहना हुआ है। मृतक व्यक्ति प्रथम दृष्टि से विकलांग लग रहा है, जिसके पास से कंबल चादर आदि भी मिली है। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है। फिलहाल पुलिस ने शव को पहचान के लिए 72 घंटों के लिए सरकारी अस्पताल की मोर्चरी में रखवा दिया है।

