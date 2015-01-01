पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वर्कशॉप:रोशन लाल जैन सर्वहितकारी विद्या मंदिर में प्राइमरी वर्कशॉप आयोजित

अबोहर24 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

रोशनलाल जैन सर्वहितकारी विद्या मंदिर में मंगलवार को सामाजिक दूरी को ध्यान में रखते हुए प्राइमरी वर्कशॉप का आयोजन शुरू हो गया है।

वर्कशाप के पहले दिन पूरन चंद (विभाग सचिव मुक्तसर व प्रधानाचार्य एसवीएम जलालाबाद), हेमंत विशिष्ट (एसवीएम मोड़मंडी के प्रधानाचार्य व मिडिल सेक्शन प्रमुख), धनपत सियाग (एसवीएम अबोहर प्रधान), उपप्रधान सीताराम शर्मा, प्रधानाचार्या किरण तिन्ना, स्थानीय प्रबंध समिति सदस्य जयंत कंवर विशेष रूप से उपस्थित थे।

तिन्ना ने बताया कि वर्कशॉप के लिए हर दिन के लिए अलग-अलग रिसोर्स पर्सन बुलाए गए हैं। आज के रिसोर्स पर्सन गवर्नमेंट सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल के प्रधानाचार्य व राष्ट्रपति अवार्ड विजेता डॉ. परमिंदर थे।

जबकि 18 नवंबर को प्रिंसिपल इन सीबीएसई स्कूल व काउंसलर डॉ. शीनम तथा 19 नवंबर को मास्टर ट्रेनर सीबीएसई, बीएससी, बीएड, एमए इन इंग्लिश डॉ. राकेश सहगल उपस्थित होंंगे।

उन्होंने बताया कि इस वर्कशॉप के लिए अलग-अलग विषय के लिए अनुभवी टीचर्स भी बुलाए गए हैं। इन सभी एक्सपोर्ट टीचर्स ने विभिन्न विषय के अलग-अलग टॉपिक्स लेकर प्राइमरी टीचर्स को जानकारी दी। इस वर्कशॉप में 12 स्कूल के लगभग 50 अध्यापकों ने हिस्सा लिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरूसी राष्ट्रपति पुतिन का सुझाव- भारत और चीन हमारी वैक्सीन का प्रोडक्शन करें, गरीब देशों को फायदा होगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें