सीवरेज बोर्ड की लापरवाही:कृष्णा नगरी रोड पर सीवरेज ओवरफ्लो, एक्सईएन बोले-दिवाली पर करवा देंगे साफ

अबोहर2 घंटे पहले
(हरप्रीत सिंह पन्नू) जहां एक तरफ दीपावली के त्योहार को लेकर बाजारों में रौनक लगी हुई है और लोग खरीदारी करने के लिए बाजार आ रहे हैं तो वहीं दूसरी तरफ शहर के बीचों-बीच कृष्णा नगरी रोड पर सीवरेज बोर्ड की लापरवाही से सीवरेज ओवरफ्लो होने से सड़क पर पानी पसरा हुआ है।

जिसके चलते दुकानदारों सहित राहगीरों को बेहद परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। वहीं दुकानदारों के बार-बार सीवरेज बोर्ड के अधिकारियों को सूचित करने पर भी कोई कर्मचारी सीवरेज खोलने के लिए नहीं पहुंचा। इसके कारण दुकानदारों में सीवरेज बोर्ड के खिलाफ रोष पाया जा रहा है। बता दें कि कृष्णा नगरी रोड पर ज्यादातर प्रिंटिंग प्रेस, ट्रांस्पोर्टेशन, स्टेशनरी की दुकान, हॉस्पिटल होने के अलावा ये रोड इंदिरा नगरी, गंगानगर रोड, पुरानी फाजिल्का रोड व अन्य मोहल्लों को शहर से जोड़ता है। वहीं दीपावली का त्योहार होने से लोग खरीदारी करने के लिए बाजार आ रहे हैं। यहां के दुकानदार मिड्ढा प्रिंटिंग प्रेस के संचालक संजय मिड्‌ढा, शीतू अग्रवाल, विष्णु ने बताया कि सुबह से ही रोड पर सीवरेज ओवरफ्लो हो रहा है। इसके चलते उनकी दुकानों के आगे दूषित पानी भरा हुआ है।

त्योहार के खरीदारी करने के अलावा उनकी दुकानों पर आने वाले ग्राहकों को गुजरने में बेहद परेशानी हो रही है। उन्होंने इस संबंध में सीवरेज बोर्ड के अधिकारियों को कई बार सूचित किया, लेकिन किसी द्वारा उनकी कोई सार नहीं ली।

वेतन नहीं मिलने से कर्मचारी हड़ताल पर, लोग परेशान

त्याेहार पर सीवरेज कर्मचारी हड़ताल पर
जहां त्योहारी सीजन होने से बाजारों में लोगों की भीड़ लग रही है तो वहीं पिछले कुछ महीनों से वेतन न मिलने से सीवरेज बोर्ड के कर्मचारी हड़ताल पर बैठे हैं। जिन्होंने सीवरेज खोलने का काम बंद कर रखा है। जिससे कृष्णा नगरी व कई मोहल्लों में सीवरेज ओवरफ्लो होने की समस्या पैदा हो रही है। लेकिन त्योहार के समय में ऐसे सीवरेज बोर्ड के कर्मचारियों का हड़ताल पर बैठना, कहीं न कहीं शहर वासियों के लिए मुसीबत बन रहा है।

आज हड़ताल, कल करेंगे समाधान : एक्सईएन
जब इस संबंध में सीवरेज बोर्ड के एक्सईएन जुगल किशोर से बात की गई तो उन्होंने कहा कि आज तो सीवरेज बोर्ड के कर्मचारी हड़ताल पर हैं। इसलिए उन्होंने आज कोई काम नहीं किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि उनके पास कृष्णा नगरी की समस्या आ गई है। शनिवार को उनकी समस्या का समाधान कर दिया जाएगा।

