परेशानी:बाजार नंबर 12 में दुकानों के लेवल से ऊंची सड़क बनाने से दुकानदार हो रहे परेशान

अबोहरएक घंटा पहले
  • विधायक ने जायजा ले दुकानदारों की सुनीं समस्याएं

स्थानीय बाजार नं. 12 में सीवरेज पाइपलाइन का कार्य पूरा होने के बाद बनाई गई सड़क दुकानों से अधिक ऊंची होने से यहां के दुकानदारों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। दुकानदारों की समस्याओं को देखते हुए शुक्रवार को विधायक अरुण नारंग ने बाजार नं. 12 में पहुंचकर स्थिति का जायजा लिया और दुकानदारों को पेश आ रही समस्याएं सुनीं। इस दौरान दुकानदारों ने एक मांगपत्र नगर निगम कमिश्नर को सौंपा।

दुकानदारों ने विधायक को बताया कि विभाग द्वारा बाजार नं. 12 में जो सड़क बनाई है, वह अन्य गलियों से ऊंची है। इससे उनकी दुकानें नींचे हो गई हैं और अन्य गलियों में पानी जमा होने लगा है। अधिकतर दुकानदार किराए की दुकानों में बैठकर दुकानदारी कर रहे हैं और बिना मालिक की मर्जी के वे अपनी दुकानें ऊंची नहीं कर सकते। इसलिए इस सड़क का लेवल सही करवाया जाए। दुकानदारों ने दुकानों के आगे बने फुटपाथ को हटाया जाए और सभी गलियों का लेवल एक जैसा किया जाए, सीवरेज निकासी का उचित प्रबंध हो। इसके अलावा निगम द्वारा दुकानों के बाहर रेहड़ियां व फड़ी लगाने वाले दुकानदारों से तहबाजारी के नाम पर 500 रुपए से लेकर 1000 रुपए तक जो वसूली की जा रही है उसे बंद किया जाए।

विधायक ने कहा कि पहले तो लॉकडाउन के कारण दुकानदारों की दुकानदारी बुरी तरह से प्रभावित हुई और उसके बाद बारिश के कारण काम ठप रहा। अब निगम निगम के अधिकारियों ने दुकानदारों को उजाड़ने की नीति अपनाई है। विधायक ने कहा कि शहर के कांग्रेसी कर्णधार वैसे तो अबोहर शहर की आभा बहाल करने के दावे कर रहे हैं, वहीं इस बाजार में सड़क को 2 फीट तक ऊंचा उठाकर इनकी दुकानदारी ठप कर दी है। बारिश के दिनों में सडक ऊंची होने से पानी दुकानों में घुस जाएगा, इसलिए शीघ्र इस बाजार की सभी सड़कों का लेवल एक समान किया जाए।

