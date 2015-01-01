पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्थानीय मंडी में धरना:बागवानों ने किन्नू का उचित दाम न मिलने पर मंडी बंद करवाने की मांग को लेकर दिया धरना

किन्नू मंडी में बागवानों को उचित मूल्य न मिलने पर मंडी को बंद कराने की मांग को लेकर रविवार शाम इलाके के बागवानों और किसानों ने स्थानीय मंडी में धरना दिया।

हालांकि, एक बार किसानों ने तहसीलदार (अतिरिक्त कार्यभार एसडीएम) जसपाल सिंह बराड़ के आश्वासन पर धरने को उठा लिया, लेकिन उन्होंने प्रशासन को चेतावनी दी है कि अगर उनकी मांगों को पूरा न किया गया तो सोमवार से अनिश्चितकालीन समय के लिए धरना दिया जाएगा।

धरने के समय किसान एक बार मुख्य मुद्दे से तब भटक गए जब एक ट्रांसपोर्टर ने किन्नू बिक्री को लेकर किसानों को अबोहर से बाहर जाकर दूसरे शहरों की मंडियों में किन्नू बेच देने की सलाह दे दी। ऐसे में गुस्साए किसान अड़ गए कि जब तक उक्त ट्रांसपोर्टर उनसे माफी नहीं मांगेगा तब तक वह धरने को नहीं उठाएंगे। प्रशासनिक अधिकारी बराड़ ने उसे किसानों से माफी मांगने के लिए कहा। ट्रांसपोर्टर ने मौके पर किसानों से माफी मांगी और फिर जाकर माहौल ठंडा हुआ।

साल मेें 3 महीने होता है सीजन

हर साल की तरह इस बार भी नवंबर, दिसंबर और जनवरी महीने में इलाके के बागवानों द्वारा किन्नू की फसल को किन्नू मंडी में स्थानीय आढ़तियों की मध्यस्थता से देश के अलग-अलग शहरों में बेचने के लिए भेजा जाएगा। आधे से ज्यादा बागवान आढ़तियों के माध्यम से किन्नू बेचते हैं, लेकिन उनको उनके फ्रूट का वह भाव नहीं मिल पाता, जिसके वह हकदार हैं।

वक्ताओं ने कहा कि उन्हें सही भाव न मिलने का सबसे बड़ा कारण अबोहर में बनाई गई किन्नू मंडी है। क्योंकि यहां ठेकेदार आढ़तियों के साथ मिलकर पूल बना लेते हैं, जिसका उन्हें नुकसान होता है। इस दौरान भूपिंदर सिंह ढिल्लों, सुखवंत सिंह छीना, गुरगुलाब सिंह, जरनैल सिंह सिद्धू, एडवोकेट इंद्रजीत सिंह, सुखदीप सिंह नंबरदार आदि मौजूद रहे।

40 रुपए किलो वाला किन्नू किसानों से खरीदा जाता है 5 से 15 रुपए में

दूसरे शहरों में अबोहर का किन्नू 35 से 40 रुपए किलो के हिसाब से बिक्री होता है जबकि आढ़तियों और ठेकेदारों की मिलीभगत के चलते किसानों को 5 से 15 रुपए किलो के हिसाब से किन्नू का पैसा मिलता है।

वक्ताओं ने कहा कि किन्नू मंडी अगर न हो तो वह दूसरे शहरों में जाकर अपना किन्नू बेच सकते हैं। इस वक्त अबोहर की किन्नू मंडी में दो-तीन ठेकेदार ही किन्नू खरीदते आ रहे हैं और वह आपस में इकट्ठे होने के कारण सारा माल बहुत ही कम भावों में खरीदकर ले जाते हैं। इससे किसानों और बागवानों का काफी नुकसान होता है।

ज्यादा ठेकेदारों को खरीदारी का नहीं दिया जाता मौका

किसानों ने कहा कि मंडी में ज्यादा से ज्यादा ठेकेदारों को खरीदारी का मौका मिलना चाहिए और किन्नू की खरीदारी का कम से कम मूल्य तय होना चाहिए। क्योंकि अगर यह मंडी ओपन हो तो कंपटीशन के चलते किसानों को किन्नू का अच्छा भाव मिलेगा। लेकिन आढ़तियों और ठेकेदारों में आपसी मिलीभगत के चलते बागवान शोषण का शिकार हो रहे हैं।

मामला सुलझाने के लिए 6 मेंबरी कमेटी का गठन कर देते हैं : बराड़

तहसीलदार जसपाल सिंह बराड़ ने पूरे मामले को देखते हुए जहां किसानों को आश्वासन किया है, वहीं उन्होंने कहा कि वह इस मामले को सुलझाने के लिए 6 मेंबरी कमेटी का गठन कर देते हैं। जिसमें किसान आढ़तिये और प्रशासन के कर्मचारी शामिल होंगे। उसके बाद सभी की सहमति से जो फैसला होगा उसे लागू कर देंगे।

