पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

रक्तचाप दिवस:उच्च रक्तचाप दौरा पड़ने और ह्रदय रोग का मुख्य कारण है : डाॅ. सन्मान माजी

अबोहर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों ने विश्व उच्च रक्तचाप दिवस पर लोगों को किया जागरूक

सिविल सर्जन डाॅ. कुंदनपाल के निर्देशों पर स्थानीय सिविल अस्पताल में एसएमओ डाॅ. अश्विनी कुमार के नेतृत्व में विश्व उच्च रक्तचाप दिवस पर जागरूकता सेमिनार करवाया गया। इसमें हड्डी रोग विशेषज्ञ डाॅ. सन्मान माजी और डिप्टी मास मीडिया प्रभारी डाॅ. सुखविंदर कौर, पीपी यूनिट इंचार्ज लक्ष्मी रानी विशेष तौर पर मौजूद रहे।

इस मौके पर डाॅ. सन्मान माजी ने बताया कि अगर खून का दबाव लगातार 140/90 एमएमएचजी से ज्यादा नापा जाए तो इसे उच्च रक्तचाप का रोगी माना जाता है। साधारण खून के दबाव का नाप 120/80 एमएमएचजी से कम होता है। जब ह्रदय से निकलने वाले रक्त का प्रवाह धमनियों की दीवारों पर जरूरत से अधिक दबाव डालता है, उच्च रक्तचाप दौरा पड़ने का सबसे बड़ा व ह्रदय रोग का मुख्य कारण है। उच्च रक्तचाप को नियंत्रित रखने के लिए शरीर का वजन सामान्य रखे, सक्रिय रहे, धूम्रपान न करें, शराब न पिए, स्वास्थ्य आहार खाएं, जिसमें नमक व वसा कम हो और फल- सब्जियां ज्यादा खाएं, अपने बीपी की नियमित रूप से जांच कराएं।

उच्च रक्तचाप के कारण ह्रदय को सामान्य से अधिक काम करना पड़ता है, जिससे वह कमजोर पड़ जाता है। डाॅ. सुखविंदर कौर ने बताया कि रक्तचाप जितना अधिक होगा, ह्रदयाघात और दौरे का खतरा उतना ही ज्यादा होगा। इसलिए जिस व्यक्ति का बीपी ज्यादा रहता है तो वह डॉक्टर की सलाह से दवाई ले सकते हैं। ये दवाइयां उच्च रक्तचाप का इलाज तो नहीं करती मगर उसे नियंत्रित रखती हैं। रक्तचाप बढ़ने से तेज सिरदर्द, थकावट, टांगों में दर्द, उल्टी होने की शिकायत और चिड़चिड़ापन होने के लक्षण दिखाई देने लगते है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की ​​​​​​​संसद में इमरान के मंत्री बोले- पुलवामा की कामयाबी हमारी कौम की कामयाबी है - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें