मांग:द पटवार यूनियन ने रोष मार्च निकाल कर फूंकी सूबा सरकार के पुतले की अर्थी

अबोहर2 घंटे पहले
  • नई पेंशन स्कीम रद्द कर पुरानी पेंशन बहाल करने की रखी मांग

पुरानी पेंशन बहाली की मांग को लेकर द रेवन्यू पटवार यूनियन पंजाब के आह्वान पर स्थानीय द पटवार यूनियन द्वारा सीपीएफ के सहयोग से मंगलवार को रोष मार्च किया गया और पंजाब सरकार की अर्थी फूंकी गई। यह रोष मार्च केंद्रीय पटवार खाने से आरंभ होकर तहसील परिसर से होते हुए बीडीपीईओ कार्यालय के समक्ष पहुंचा, जहां पटवारियों ने पंजाब सरकार की अर्थी फूंकी। प्रधान प्यारा सिंह व प्रेस महासचिव कुलदीप सिंह ने बताया कि नई पेंशन स्कीम 2004 के बाद भर्ती मुलाजिमों पर लागू की गई है।

इसमें मुलाजिमों के बुढ़ापे के लिए सिक्योरिटी नहीं है। जबकि देश भर में सभी सांसदों और विधायकों ने अपने लिए पुरानी पेंशन की व्यवस्था रखी हुई है। पिछले साल पंजाब सरकार ने एनपीएस रिव्यू के लिए रिव्यू कमेटी का गठन किया था जोकि अभी तक कागजों तक ही सीमित है। इस कमेटी ने यूनियन के नेताओं के साथ कोई बातचीत नहीं की और नई पेंशन को खत्म करके पुरानी पेंशन की व्यवस्था के बारे में कोई तजवीज पेश नहीं की।

उन्होंने कहा कि पंजाब सरकार मुलाजिमों को मारने की नीति अपना रही है, जो कभी बर्दाश्त नहीं की जाएगी। इस मौके पर कोषाध्यक्ष रामस्वरूप, जिला वरिष्ठ उपप्रधान राधा कृष्ण, उपप्रधान सुखबीर सिंह, कानूनगो जिला एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष चंद्र कुमार, कानूनगो उदयपाल, रविंद्र सिंह, मनप्रीत सिंह, रोहित कुमार, अंजू बाला, रवि कुमार, कुलविंद्र कौर, रविंद्र कौर, गगन कंबोज, परनदीप सिंह के अलावा सीपीएफ के तरफ से भगवंत भठेजा मौजूद थे।

