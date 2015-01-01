पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एनडीपीएस का पर्चा:केस से नाम निकलवाने को श्रीगंगानगर के व्यक्ति ने 4.50 लाख लिए, 1 लाख और मांगने पर पकड़वाया

अबोहर2 घंटे पहले
  • फिरोजपुर के व्यक्ति पर अबोहर के थाने में एनडीपीएस का पर्चा
  • पुलिस ने आरोपी से 2 लाख 10 हजार रुपए बरामद किए

थाना खुईयांसरवर की पुलिस ने नशा तस्करी के मामले में नामजद ट्रक चालक का नाम निकलवाने के नाम पर साढ़े चार लाख रुपए की ठगी मारने के आरोप में श्रीगंगानगर के एक व्यक्ति के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज कर उसे गिरफ्तार किया है। जिला फाजिल्का के एसएसपी हरजीत सिंह ने बताया कि खुईयांसरवर थाने की पुलिस ने 19 जून 2020 को 225 किलो पोस्त बरामद करते हुए ट्रक मालिक फिरोजपुर के गांव कासूबेगू निवासी गुरभेज सिंह के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया था।

अपने बेटे गुरभेज सिंह का मामले में से नाम निकलवाने के लिए निशान सिंह फिरोजपुर के गांव आलेवाला निवासी सरपंच गुरप्रीत सिंह पुत्र बलजिंदर सिंह से मिला। जिन्होंने श्रीगंगानगर के जसविंदर सिंह उर्फ मान पुत्र तारा सिंह से गुरभेज सिंह का नाम केस से निकालने के लिए 5 लाख रुपए में सौदा तय किया। उन्होंने जसविंदर सिंह को 4 लाख 30 हजार रुपए दे दिए और बाकी के एक लाख रुपए की ओर मांग कर रहा था। लेकिन उसने न तो गुरभेज सिंह का नाम केस से निकलवाया और न ही उन्हें पैसे लौटाए। इसके बाद गुरप्रीत सिंह ने थाना खुईयांसरवर में जसविंदर सिंह के खिलाफ धोखाधड़ी करने की शिकायत दर्ज करवाई। जिस पर जांच-पड़ताल करने के बाद पुलिस ने जसविंदर सिंह के खिलाफ धारा 420, 384 के तहत मुकदमा दर्ज कर उसे गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। पुलिस ने उसके पास से 2 लाख 10 हजार रुपए भी बरामद कर लिए है।

