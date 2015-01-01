पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:युवक की बाइक के सामने अचानक आया बेसहारा पशु, सिर पर चोट लगने से हुई मौत

अबोहर2 दिन पहले
अबोहर के सिविल अस्पताल में राजिंदर कुमार का शव लेने के लिए पहुंचे परिजन।
  • अबोहर में दीवानखेड़ा-गिदडांवाली लिंक रोड पर रात 9 बजे हादसा

क्षेत्र में बेसहारा पशुओं की समस्या विकराल रूप धारण कर चुकी है। धुंध की वजह से शनिवार रात्रि गांव गिदडांवाली के एक युवक की बेसहारा पशु के कारण मौत हो गई। इसे हादसा कहा जाए या फिर सरकार और प्रशासन की लापरवाही, क्योंकि हर साल बेसहारा पशुओं की वजह से होने वाली मौतों के बावजूद सरकार इस तरफ कोई ध्यान नहीं दे रही।

सबसे बड़ी बात ये है कि मृतक के बड़े भाई की भी एक वर्ष पहले बेसहारा पशु की टक्कर के कारण मौत हो गई थी लेकिन अब उसी मौके के बाद बुजुर्ग मां-बाप का सहारा तक छिन गया। परिजनों ने सरकार और प्रशासन से बेसहारा पशुओं का समाधान करने की मांग की है ताकि उनकी तरह किसी और का जवान बेटे की मौत न हो। जानकारी के अनुसार गांव गिदडांवाली निवासी 27 वर्षीय राजिंदर कुमार पुत्र बनवारी लाल खेती करने के साथ-साथ दिहाड़ी-मजदूरी करने का काम करता था। शनिवार रात दिहाड़ी मजदूरी करने के बाद वापस गांव लौटते समय गांव दीवानखेड़ा-गिदडांवाली लिंक रोड पर करीब 9 बजे अचानक सड़क पर बेसहारा पशु आने से राजिंदर कुमार उससे टकरा गया। जिससे वह सड़क पर गिरा तो उसका सिर सड़क से टकराने के कारण वह गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया।

मृतक के चाचा दयालचंद ने बताया कि घटनास्थल पर मौजूद लोगों ने उन्हें सूचित किया कि उनके भतीजा घायल अवस्था में सड़क पर गिरा पड़ा है। उन्होंने मौके पर पहुंचकर उसे सिविल अस्पताल पहुंचाया। जहां डॉक्टरों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। थाना खुईयांसरवर पुलिस ने मृतक राजिंदर का पोस्टमार्टम करवाने के बाद शव परिजनों को सौंप दिया। बुजुर्ग मां-बाप के इकलौते सहारे की मौत के बाद पूरे गांव में शोक है।

बेसहारा पशुओं की वजह से वंश खत्म, साल पहले बड़े भाई की भी इसी तरह हुई थी मौत

अविवाहित राजिंदर कुमार दिहाड़ी लगाकर घर लौट रहा था
चाचा दयालचंद ने बताया कि 27 वर्षीय राजिंदर कुमार अविवाहित था। एक वर्ष पहले उसके भाई अशोक कुमार की भी बेसहारा पशु की टक्कर से मौत हो गई थी। वो भी दिहाड़ी-मजदूरी करने के बाद वापस घर लौट रहा था। रास्ते में मेन रोड़ पर अचानक बेसहारा पशु की टक्कर से उसकी मौत हो गई थी। दयालचंद ने बताया कि अशोक कुमार भी अविवाहित था। दोनों मृतक भाइयों की एक बहन है, जो विवाहित है। अब माता-पिता का राजिंदर ही इकलौता सहारा था, जिसकी मौत के बाद उनका वंश ही खत्म हो गया है।

युवक की मां का चूल्हा टूटा पिता है मानसिक परेशान
मृतक के रिश्तेदारों ने बताया कि राजिंदर कुमार के बड़े भाई की मौत के बाद से वह बुजुर्ग माता-पिता का इकलौता सहारा था। मृतक की मां का चूल्हा टूटा हुआ है, जिसके कारण वे खुद ही घर का सारा काम करता था और मां की देखभाल भी करता था। उसके पिता बनवारी लाल पिछले काफी समय से मानसिक तौर पर परेशान है। जिसका इलाज चल रहा है। लेकिन इकलौता सहारा राजिंदर की मौत के बाद बुजुर्ग माता-पिता का टूट गए हैं।

धुंध में सड़कों पर बेसहारा पशु बनते हैं काल
सड़कों पर घूम रहे बेसहारा पशुओं की वजह से रोजाना अनेक हादसे होते हैं। धुंध की वजह से विजिबिलिटी कम होने के कारण सड़क पर बेसहारा पशु न दिखने से हर साल कई घरों के चिराग बुझ जाते हैं, बावजूद इसके सरकार और प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों आवारा पशुओं की तरफ ध्यान नहीं देते। अगर इन बेसहारा पशुओं के सिंघों पर रिफ्लेक्टर लगाए जाएं तो धुंध और अंधेरे में लाइट में दिखने के चलते हादसा टल सकता है।

भास्कर की अपील-कम विजिबिलिटी में वाहन धीरे चलाएं चालक
दैनिक भास्कर की पाठकों और वाहन चालकों से अपील है कि सर्दी के मौसम में विजिबिलिटी कम होने के कारण रोड पर दिखाई नहीं देता है, इसलिए वाहन को धीरे चलाएं। हेलमेट जरूर पहने ताकि आपके सिर हमेशा सुरक्षित रहे। इसके साथ ही अपने वाहनों पर रिफ्लेक्टर जरूर लगवाने चाहिए, ताकि दूसरे वाहन की लाइट पड़ने पर उन्हें आपका वाहन दिख सकें। हमेशा संभलकर रोड़ पर चलना चाहिए क्योंकि घर पर आपका पूरा परिवार आपका इंतजार करता है।

