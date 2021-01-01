पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नगर निगम चुनाव:आज नामांकन भरने का पहला दिन, किसी पार्टी ने घोषित नहीं किए पूरे उम्मीदवार

राेहित वाट्स|अबाेहर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • हर किसी का दावा, मेयर उनका बनेगा; ताज किसके सिर होगा ये जनता तय करेगी

अगले महीने हाेने जा रहे नगर निगम चुनाव काे लेकर सभी राजनीतिक दलों ने चाहे पूरी कमर कस ली है, लेकिन नामांकन पत्र के पहले दिन तक अभी किसी भी दल ने अपने उम्मीदवारों की पूरी सूची का एलान नहीं किया और सभी दावा कर रहे हैं कि अबोहर निगम में बोर्ड उनकी पार्टी का बनेगा।

हांलाकि, अकाली दल और आम आदमी पार्टी द्वारा काफी हद तक अपने उम्मीदवारों की घोषणा कर दी गई है, लेकिन कांग्रेस और भाजपा ने अभी उम्मीदवार घोषित नहीं किए। निगम में मेयर बनाने को लेकर कांग्रेस और अकाली दल में टक्कर है जबकि भाजपा किसानों के मुद्दे के कारण इस बार बैकफुट पर नजर आ रही है। शिअद की गतिविधियों और कार्यकर्ताओं के लोगों से चल रहे लगातार संपर्क से यह साफ नजर आ रहा है कि पार्टी सुप्रीमो सुखबीर बादल अकाली दल को अबोहर में पहले नं. पर लाना चाहते हैं।

क्योंकि संसदीय चुनाव में सुखबीर बादल को अबोहर से 25 हजार से ज्यादा वाेटाें की लीड हासिल हुई थी। दूसरी तरफ कांग्रेस 2002, 2007 व 2012 विधानसभा चुनाव में जीत मिलने और 2017 में 50 हजार से ज्यादा वोट लेने का लाभ उठाते हुए निगम चुनाव में अव्वल आने की कोशिश कर रही है। अबोहर कांग्रेस प्रभारी संदीप जाखड़ शनिवार को दोपहर 2 बजे अपने निवास पर एक प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस करने जा रहे हैं, इस दौरान वह अपनी पार्टी के उम्मीदवारों का एलान करेंगे। भाजपा भी शुक्रवार देर शाम अपने-अपने उम्मीदवारों का एलान करेगी।

भाजपा की सूची के पीछे ये कारण
सूत्रों की मानें तो इस बार भाजपा की सूची के देरी से जारी होने के पीछे का कारण पार्टी को उम्मीदवार के रूप में मजबूत चेहरे न मिलना है। लगभग 4 महीना पहले भाजपा के 4 दिग्गज पार्षद ठाकर दास सिवान, धर्मवीर मलकट, मनीराम आदवाणी व पूर्व स्व. महिला पार्षद पिंकी रानी के पति परमजीत सिंह पम्मा कांग्रेस में शामिल हो गए थे। ये वो पार्षद हैं जो हर बार भारी मतों से जीत हासिल करते आ रहे थे। एक तो चार पार्षद कांग्रेस में चले गए, ऊपर से 17 वार्डों की संख्या में तब बढ़ोत्तरी हुई जब राज्य में कांग्रेस की सरकार है।

कांग्रेस के लिए सुनील जाखड़ की मुहर
कांग्रेस पार्टी ने महीना पहले 20 जबकि 15 दिन पहले 19 कार्यकर्ताओं को चुनाव लड़ने के लिए उनके वार्डों में संपर्क करने के लिए कह दिया था। लेकिन 11 वार्ड ऐसे थे जहां कुछ जगह टिकट आबंटन को लेकर पेच फंसा हुआ था। इन 11 जगहों पर पेंच फंसने से लिस्ट में देरी हुई। पीपीसीसी प्रधान सुनील जाखड़ अबोहर की राजनीति के पूरे जानकार हैं, उनकी मुहर लगने में देरी होने से ये लिस्ट अधर में थी।

कांग्रेस- सुखबीर बादल कोई और शहर गोद लें, यहां के लाेग कांग्रेस का मेयर बनाएंगे : संदीप
इनसे बात तो नहीं हो सकी लेकिन शुक्रवार को एक प्रेस नोट जारी करके दावा किया गया है कि शिरोमणि अकाली दल की अबोहर में दाल नहीं गलने वाली। सुखबीर बादल अबोहर को गोद लेने की जगह कोई और शहर गोद लें। अबोहर में कांग्रेस का बोर्ड बनेगा और पार्टी अपना मेयर बनाएगी।

अकाली दल- प्रधान साहब के नेतृत्व में मेयर बनेगा : हरबिंद्र हैरी
खुद की पत्नी वार्ड 31 से चुनाव लड़ रही है, सभी वार्डों के नाम इनकी मुहर लगने के बाद ही तय हुए हैं। कहते हैं सुखबीर बादल के देखरेख में चुनाव लड़ा जाएगा और पार्टी खुद का मेयर बनाएगी। उनका मानना है कि कांग्रेस के राज सभी लोग दुखी और परेशान है। इस लिए नतीजा इस बार कुछ अलग होगा।

आप- हमारी पार्टी का मेयर बनेगा : अतुल नागपाल
नागपाल ने 2017 विधानसभा चुनाव आप की टिकट से लड़ा, दावा करते हैं कि संगठन के अलग-अलग नेताओं के नेतृृत्व में चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं। दिल्ली की तरह अबोहर को भी मॉडल शहर बनाया जाएगा, निगम चुनावों के दौरान उनकी पार्टी को भरपूर वोट मिलेंगे। उन्होंने मेयर बनाने का दावा भी किया है।

भाजपा- कांग्रेस भड़काने की कोशिश कर रही, लेकिन मेयर बनाएंगे : अरुण नारंग
अबोहर के विधायक अरुण नारंग ने कहा कि कांग्रेस पार्टी किसानों के आंदोलन का लाभ उठाकर भाजपा के खिलाफ भड़काने का कार्य कर रही है। लेकिन लोग इनकी बातों पर विश्वास नहीं करने वाले। चुनाव परिणाम आने दो, मेयर हमारा ही बनेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में बिजनेस बंद हो गया तो कर्ज लेना पड़ा, आज नमकीन बेचकर हर महीने 45 हजार रुपए कमा रही हैं सूरत की किन्नर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser