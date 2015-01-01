पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

श्रद्धांजलि:शहीद करतार सिंह सराभा के बलिदान दिवस पर श्रद्धांजलि समारोह आयोजित

अबोहर24 मिनट पहले
पंजाबी सभ्याचार मंच द्वारा मंगलवार को शहीद करतार सिंह सराभा के बलिदान दिवस के उपलक्ष्य में श्रद्धांजलि समारोह का आयोजन किया गया। कार्यक्रम में सर्वप्रथम भारत की अंतरराष्ट्रीय सीमाओं की रक्षा करते हुए अपने प्राणों की आहूति देने वाले पांचों शहीद सैनिकों तथा समाजसेवक सुभाष गुप्ता के निमित्त दो मिनट का मौन रखकर परमात्मा से दिवंगत आत्माओं की शांति के लिए प्रार्थना की गई।

कर्नल एसपीआर गाबा ने कहा कि शहीदों व महापुरुषों को याद रखना हमारा प्रथम कर्तव्य है, लेकिन वर्तमान समय में अंतर्राष्ट्रीय सीमाओं के साथ-साथ आंतरिक हमलों से हमारी रक्षा करने वाले भारतीय सैनिकों के प्रति भी हमारा फर्ज बनता है।

उन्होंने कहा कि दिवाली के अवसर पर हुई गोलाबारी में एलओसी पर शहीद हुए हमारे जवानों के प्रति पूरे देश कृतज्ञ है। मंच के प्रधान गुरचरण सिंह गिल ने कहा कि गदर पार्टी के स्वतंत्रता आंदोलन में 103 वर्ष पहले शहादत देने वाले करतार सिंह सराभा को अभी तक राष्ट्रीय शहीद का दर्जा नहीं दिया गया।

मात्र 19 वर्ष की आयु में देश की आजादी के लिए बलिदान देने वाले करतार सिंह सराभा पंजाबी समाचार पत्र ‘गदर’ के मुख्य सहयोगी थे और यह संयोग ही कहा जाएगा कि उनके बलिदान दिवस पर देश भर में ‘राष्ट्रीय पत्रकारिता दिवस’ भी मनाया जा रहा है।

गिल ने कहा कि शहीद-ए-आजम भगत सिंह भी इस बलिदानी युवक को अपना प्रेरणा स्त्रोत मानते थे। इस मौके पर सरिता अबरोल, जसविंद्र कौर, वंदना मुंजाल, मनीषा नागपाल, मनी बजाज, पार्थ सोनी, अमन छाबड़ा, राजू मित्तल व नवनीत गर्ग आदि मौजूद थे।

