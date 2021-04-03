पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रोष प्रदर्शन:अबोहर में टीएसयू कर्मचारियों ने केंद्र सरकार का पुतला फूंक शहर में निकाला मार्च, की नारेबाजी

अबोहर
  • बोले- सरकार ने लाठियां बरसा 200 से अधिक युवाओं को जेलों में डाला

केंद्र सरकार की किसान विरोधी नीतियों व किसानाें पर किए जा रहे अत्याचारों के खिलाफ वीरवार काे टेक्निकल सर्विस यूनियन के सदस्यों ने अर्थी फूंक रोष प्रदर्शन किया गया। टीएसयू के वक्ता जरनैल सिंह ने कहा कि मोदी सरकार ने लाल किले की घटना को आधार बनाकर किसानों पर हमले किए और उन पर लाठियां बरसाईं।

इतना ही नहीं 200 से अधिक युवाओं को जेलों में डाल दिया गया। इसी के विरोध में टीएसयू प्रांतीय कमेटी के आह्वान पर अर्थी फूंक रोष प्रदर्शन किया गया है। प्रदर्शन पर रहे टीएसयू सदस्यों ने मांग की है कि कृषि संबंधी काले कानून रद्द किए जाएं। श्रम कानूनों में संशोधन किया जाए।

किसानों पर किए गए झूठे पर्चे वापस लिए जाएं। इस दौरान टीएसयू कर्मचारियों ने पुतला फूंकने के बाद शहर में रोष मार्च निकाला। इस मौके पर इकबाल सिंह, कृष्ण घायल, शंकर दास, हरदीप सिंह, राम कुमार, राजेश कुमार, विजय कुमार, माया प्रकाश, जगत सिंह, जरनैल सिंह, सुरेश सिंह आदि मौजूद थे।

