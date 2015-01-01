पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नशे की तस्करी:कोयले से लदे ट्राले में छिपाकर लाई जा रही 10 हजार नशीली गोलियों सहित दो व्यक्ति काबू

अबोहरएक घंटा पहले
नशीली गोलियों सहित गिरफ्तार ट्राला सवार आरोपी।

एसएसपी हरजीत सिंह के दिशा-निर्देशों पर नशा तस्करों के खिलाफ अभियान चलाते हुए अबोहर पुलिस द्वारा लगातार नशा तस्करों को नशीले पदार्थों सहित गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेजा जा रहा है। इसी के तहत जहां थाना सदर अबोहर पुलिस ने ट्राले में लदे कोयले में छुपाकर लाई जा रही 10 हजार नशीली गोलियां बरामद की है तो वहीं थाना सिटी टू पुलिस ने 6600 नशीली गोलियों सहित एक मोटरसाइकिल सवार व्यक्ति को गिरफ्तार किया है।

तीनों आरोपियों के खिलाफ पुलिस ने मुकदमा दर्ज कर उन्हें अदालत में पेश किया गया। जहां से अदालत ने उन्हें पूछताछ के लिए रिमांड पर भेज दिया है। जानकारी के अनुसार एंटी नारकोटिक्स सेल के प्रभारी सज्जन सिंह को गुप्त सूचना मिली कि ट्राला घोड़ा सवार दो व्यक्ति नशीली गोलियां बेचने के आदि हैं और आज भी कोयले से लदे घोड़ा ट्राले में राजस्थान से नशीली गोलियां छुपाकर ला रहे हैं।

जिसपर उन्होंने पुलिस टीम सहित गांव सैय्यदांवाली के निकट नाकाबंदी कर ट्राले को रोककर तलाशी ली तो ट्राले के कैबिन में छुपाकर रखी 10 हजार नशीली गोलियां बरामद हुई। पुलिस द्वारा मौके पर घोड़ा ट्राला सवार मुंशी मसीह वासी गांव चूसलेवाड़, जिला तरनतारन और अनवर मसीह वासी भट्टियां वाली बस्ती, जिला फिरोजपुर को गिरफ्तार कर उनके खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज किया है।

6600 नशीली गोलियों के साथ बहादुरखेड़ा निवासी किया गिरफ्तार

इसी प्रकार थाना सिटी टू प्रभारी बलजीत सिंह ने बताया कि उन्हें मुखबिर से सूचना मिली थी कि गांव बहादुरखेड़ा निवासी काकू सिंह राजस्थान से नशीली गोलियां लाकर यहां बेचने का आदि है और मोटरसाइकिल पर नशीली गोलियां लेकर आ रहा है। सूचना के आधार पर उन्होंने हनुमानगढ़ चौक बाईपास पर मोटरसाइकिल पर आ रहे काकू सिंह को रोककर तालाशी ली तो उसके पास से 6600 नशीली गोलियां बरामद हुई। तीनों आरोपियों के खिलाफ एनडीपीएस एक्ट के तहत मुकदमा दर्ज कर लिया गया है।

