  • Users Will Have To Pay For Selling Goods In Plastic Packing, There Will Be A 10% Penalty For Delay, Municipal Initiative For Polyethylene Management

चोखो अबोहर प्रोजेक्ट:प्लास्टिक पैकिंग में सामान बेचने पर यूजर चार्ज देना हाेगा, देरी पर 10% जुर्माना लगेगा, पॉलीथिन प्रबंधन के लिए नगर निगम की पहल

अबोहर2 घंटे पहले
सीएम कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह द्वारा अबोहर की नुहार बदलने के लिए शुरू किए चोखो अबोहर प्रोजेक्ट के तहत नगर निगम ने पॉलिथीन के प्रबंधन के लिए अनूठी पहल की है। इसके तहत प्लास्टिक वेस्ट मैनेजमेंट रूल्स-2016 के तहत अपने बाय लायज बनाते हुए नगर निगम प्लास्टिक की पैकिंग में सामान बेचने वालों से यूजर चार्ज वसूल कर सकेगी। नगर निगम कमिश्नर अभिजीत कपलिस ने बताया कि बड़ी कंपनियों द्वारा बेचे जाते सामान की पैकिंग प्लास्टिक की होती है।

इस्तेमाल के बाद प्लास्टिक व पॉलिथीन कूड़े के रूप में नगर निगम की जिम्मेदारी बन जाता था। इस काम पर नगर निगम को प्रतिमाह 50 लाख रुपए खर्च करने पड़ते हैं। इसके लिए बड़ी कोरियर कंपनियों से प्रति डिलीवरी 5 रुपए यूजर चार्ज लिया जाएगा। मल्टीलेयर प्लास्टिक पैकिंग में सामान बेचने वाली कंपनियों से जिसकी कीमत 5 रुपए से अधिक होगी एक रुपए प्रति पैकेट निगम वसूल करेगा।

कमिश्नर कपलिश ने बताया कि 2000 रुपए से अधिक की कीमत के इलेक्ट्रॉनिक सामान पर 50 रुपए, दोपहिया की बिक्री पर 100 रुपए, चार पहिया वाहन की बिक्री पर 500 रुपए, देश में बनी शराब की बोतल की बिक्री पर 2 रुपए, विदेशी शराब की बिक्री पर 10 रुपए प्रति बोतल निगम को देने होंगे। अगर किसी कंपनी ने फीस देने में देरी की तो दस प्रतिशत की दर से जुर्माना लगाने व दो माह तक फीस न देने पर शहर में उत्पाद का विपणन रोक देने की शक्तियां भी नगर निगम के पास होगी।

जो कूड़ा पैदा करेगा, वहीं करेगा निपटारा : कमिश्नर
कमिश्नर अभिजीत कपलिश ने कहा कि शहर में व्यापारिक अदारे कूड़ा पैदा कर नगर निगम के लिए फैंक देते हैं। लेकिन नगर निगम द्वारा प्लास्टिक वेस्ट मैनेजमेंट के तहत ये नियम बनाए हैं। जो व्यापारिक अदारा कूडा पैदा करके शहर में फेंक रहा है, उसका निपटारा करना भी उसी की जिम्मेदारी है। उन्होंने कहा कि उनका दृढ़ विश्वास है कि इसी मुहिम के तहत शहर को साफ-सुथरा बनाया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि चोखो अबोहर प्रोजेक्ट से अब शहर की तस्वीर बदली नजर आएगी। इसके लिए उन्होंने निवासियों से भी सहयोग की अपील की।

