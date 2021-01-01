पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हत्या की आशंका:पत्नी की करंट से मौत, साली से करवाया विवाह उसकी भी हुई मौत, परिजनों को हत्या का शक

अबोहर3 घंटे पहले
  • कल्लरखेड़ा में महिला की मौत : पति, सास-ससुर व देवर पर मामला दर्ज
  • पहले बिना बताए पूजा अब ममता की कर रखी थी अंतिम संस्कार की तैयार

राजस्थान के गांव रावतसर निवासी व गांव कल्लरखेड़ा में विवाहिता 23 वर्षीय युवती ममता की वीरवार को मौत के बाद ससुरालियों ने मृतका के मामा को फोन कर सूचना दी गई कि उनकी भांजी की हार्ट अटैक से मौत हो गई है और वे उसका अंतिम संस्कार कर रहे हैं।

लेकिन मामा ने रोष जताया और रिश्तेदारों को इकट्ठा कर तुरंत ममता के ससुराल पहुंच गए, जब ममता को देखा तो उसके शरीर पर चोटों और गला दबाने के निशान थे। जिसके बाद मृतका के मायका परिवार ने भी रोष जताया और इस सारे मामले के बारे में पुलिस को सूचित किया। चौकी कल्लरखेड़ा की पुलिस ने शव को सरकारी अस्पताल की मोर्चरी में रखवाया है। जहां शुक्रवार को पुलिस ने ममता के पिता व मामा के बयानों पर उसके पति, सास-ससुर और देवर के खिलाफ धारा 306 के तहत मुकदमा दर्ज कर लिया है।

ससुरालियों ने पंचायत के समक्ष माना अपराध : मामा
ममता के मामा हनुमान ने बताया कि जब वह मौके पर पहुंचे तो ससुराली उसका अंतिम संस्कार करने की तैयारी कर रहे थे। लेकिन जब उन्होंने मौके पर जाकर अंतिम संस्कार न करवाने और पुलिस को बुलाने की बात कही तो उसके ससुराली मान गए कि ममता के देवर पवन और सास शारदा ने झगड़े के दौरान उसका गला दबाया था। जिससे उसकी मौत हो गई।

पति, सास-ससुर व देवर के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज : चौकी इंचार्ज
कल्लरखेड़ा चौकी इंचार्ज बलवीर सिंह ने बताया कि पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर जांच शुरू कर दी है। मृतका के शव का पोस्टमार्टम करवाया जा रहा है और उसके पिता राजकुमार के बयानों पर पति राजिंदर कुमार, ससुर साहब राम, सास शारदा और देवर पवन कुमार के खिलाफ धारा 306, 34 के तहत मुकदमा दर्ज किया है।

पूजा की मौत के बाद दोहती की उचित देखभाल के लिए छोटी बेटी का करवाया था विवाह
मृतका के पिता राजकुमार पुत्र ताराचंद ने बताया कि 2015 में उसकी बड़ी बेटी पूजा की मौत हो गई थी। उन्हें शक है कि उसे भी उसके ससुरालियों ने करंट लगाकर मारा था। लेकिन पूजा की बेटी राधा के कारण उन्होंने ज्यादा ध्यान नहीं दिया था। फिर रिश्तेदारों के कहने पर 2017 में उन्होंने अपनी दोहती की उचित देखभाल के लिए छोटी बेटी ममता का विवाह राजिंदर के साथ करवा दिया था। लेकिन ममता की उम्र छोटी होने के कारण उसे घर का काम नहीं आता था। जिसके चलते उसके ससुरालियों का इसी बात को लेकर विवाद रहता था। मृतका का एक वर्ष का बेटा गणेश है।

परिजनों ने की सख्त कार्रवाई करने की मांग
ममता के मामा हनुमान पुत्र राम प्रताप ने बताया कि उनकी बड़ी भांजी का विवाह 2013 को गांव कल्लरखेड़ा निवासी राजिंदर कुमार पुत्र साहब राम से करवाया था। लेकिन 2015 को उसके ससुरालियों ने उन्हें सूचना दी गई कि पूजा को पानी भरते समय करंट लग गया, जिससे उसकी मौत हो गई। इसलिए उन्होंने उसका अंतिम संस्कार कर दिया। उसके बाद 2017 को उन्होंने अपनी दोहती राधा के लिए छोटी भांजी ममता का विवाह राजिंदर से करवा दिया था। लेकिन अब उन्होंने हत्या कर दी है। सिविल अस्पताल में शव का पोस्टमार्टम किया। डॉ. सोनिमा ने बताया कि मृतका के शरीर पर चोटों के निशान है। पोस्टमार्टम करवाने के बाद परिजन शव को रावतसर ले गए हैं।

