अबोहर की अनाज मंडी का हाल:दिहाड़ी के लिए मजदूरों और खरीद न होने पर किसानों का धरना

अबोहर3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • दिहाड़ी के लिए मजदूरों और खरीद न होने पर किसानों का धरना

सीसीआई द्वारा मजदूरों को मजदूरी न दिए जाने के विरोध में वीरवार को तीसरे दिन धानक-तोला मजदूर यूनियन के सदस्यों ने अनाज मंडी में धरना लगाकर प्रदर्शन किया। मजदूरों की हड़ताल के चलते मंडी में फसल लेकर आए किसानों को मुश्किलों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। वीरवार को मजदूरों की हड़ताल से परेशान किसानों ने भी अनाज मंडी के बाहर राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग पर जाम लगा दिया।

धरने की सूचना मिलते ही थाना सिटी वन के प्रभारी परमजीत और थाना सिटी टू के प्रभारी बलजीत सिंह अपनी टीमों के साथ मौके पर पहुुंचे। उन्होंने किसानों को धरना उठाने के लिए समझाया लेकिन किसान अड़े रहे। किसानों ने कहा कि वे कई दिनों से मंडी में अपनी फसल बेचने के लिए आए हुए हैं। कुछ किसानों ने तो ट्रैक्टर-ट्रालियां भी किराए पर ली हुई हैं, जिनका खर्च उन्हें रोज पड़ रहा है लेकिन मंडी में धान की बोली नहीं हो पा रही। मामले की गंभीरता को देखते हुए एसडीएम जसपाल बराड़, मार्केट कमेटी के चेयरमैन सुरेंद्र बिश्नोई और सचिव सुलोध बिश्नोई मौके पर पहुंचे। उन्होंने धरना पर बैठे किसानों को बताया कि हड़ताल पर चल रहे मजदूरों की समस्याओं को हल करने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है और जल्द ही किसानों को पेश आ रही समस्याओं को हल करवा दिया जाएगा। इस पर किसानों ने अपना धरना उठा लिया लेकिन उन्होंने चेतावनी भी दी कि अगर उनकी परेशानी का हल नहीं किया गया तो वे स्थाई तौर पर धरना लगाएंगे।

उधर, मजदूरों की समस्या को देखते हुए एससी/एसटी कमीशन के सदस्य कर्णवीर इंदौरा अनाज मंडी में पहुंचे और मार्केट कमेटी कार्यालय में एसडीएम, मार्केट कमेटी के चेयरमैन सुरेंद्र बिश्नोई, सचिव सुलोध बिश्नोई, मजदूरों व किसान नेताओं के साथ बैठक करते हुए उनकी समस्याओं को सुना। बैठक में मजदूरों की मांगों को मानते हुए मंडी का कामकाज फिर से सुचारू करवाया गया।

