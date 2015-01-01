पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कृषि:रूहेड़ियांवाली के युवा ने कृषि पैदावार बढ़ाई

अबोहर
गांव रूहेड़ियांवाली के 31 वर्षीय युवा किसान संदीप सहारण किसानों के लिए एक मिसाल बने हुए हैं। ग्रेजुएट करने के बाद नौकरी करने की बजाए वह खेती कर रहे हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि कुछ समय पहले धान की पराली को आग लगाने के साथ-साथ गेहूं के नाड़ को भी आग लगाने का रुझान आम था लेकिन उन्होंने कुछ अलग करने का यत्न किया और पिछले तीन वर्षों से वह किसान कृषि विभाग के कैंप में शामिल होकर पराली को आग न लगाते हुए उसे मिट्टी में मिलाकर फसल बीज रहे हैं।

संदीप ने बताया कि वह कृषि व किसान भलाई विभाग के निर्देशानुसार हैप्पी सीडर और सुपर सीडर की मदद से गेहूं की बिजाई कर रहा है। जिससे उसके प्रति एकड़ पैदावार में 2 से 3 क्विंटल तक इजाफा हुआ है। उन्होंने बताया कि पराली को मिट्टी में दबाकर फसल बीजने से रासायनिक खादों की भी कम जरूरत पड़ती है। वह कृषि और किसान भलाई विभाग के साथ जुड़ा हुआ है और उनके दिशा-निर्देशों का पालन कर खेती कर रहा है। जिससे उसका अच्छा-खासा मुनाफा हो रहा है। प्रगतिशील किसान संदीप सहारण ने अन्य किसानों को जागरूक करते हुए कृषि विभाग द्वारा लगाए जाने वाले कैंपों में शामिल होने की अपील की है ताकि वे भी पराली का रखरखाव कर सकें और पर्यावरण को दूषित होने से बचा सकें।

