नामांकन:1.30 लाख वोटर 4 कौंसिलों के लिए चुनेंगे 72 पार्षद, नामांकन आज से

बरनाला
जिले के चार नगर कौंसिलों के 72 नए पार्षदों का चुनाव 1.30 लाख वोटर करेंगे। संभावित उम्मीदवारों ने भागदौड़ शुरू कर दी है। प्रत्याशी आज से नामांकन कर सकेंगे। कांग्रेस, अकाली दल व आम आदमी पार्टी अपने चुनाव चिन्ह पर प्रत्याशी उतारेंगे। जबकि भाजपा में चुनाव चिन्ह पर लड़ने को लेकर असमंजस बरकरार है। डीसी तेज प्रताप सिंह फूलका ने कहा कि आचार संहिता लागू है। आज से नामांकन पत्र भरने की प्रक्रिया शुरू हो जाएगी। उन्होंने बताया कि 3 फरवरी तक नामांकन दाखिल किया जा सकता है। 4 फरवरी को जांच व 5 फरवरी को नामांकन वापस लेने की तारीख होगी।

उसी दिन चुनाव चिन्ह भी अलॉट किए जाएंगे। 14 फरवरी को सुबह 8 बजे से शाम 4 बजे तक वोटिंग होगी। 17 फरवरी को रिजल्ट घोषित किए जाएंगे। डीसी ने बताया कि नगर कौंसिल बरनाला, नगर कौंसिल तपा, नगर काउंसिल भदौड़ व कौंसिल धनौला के लिए चुनाव हो रहे हैं। नगर कौंसिल बरनाला में कुल 31 वार्ड हैं। यहां पर 86000 वोटर है।

वही नगर काउंसिल धनौला में कुल 13 वार्ड हैं। यहां पर करीब 14000 वोटर हैं। नगर कौंसिल भदौड़ में कुल 13 वार्ड हैं। यहां पर करीब 15,000 वोटर हैं। वहीं नगर कौंसिल तपा में कुल 15 वार्ड है यहां पर 30 हजार वोटर हैं। बरनाला में एसडीएम वरजीत वालिया को रिटर्निंग अफसर नियुक्त किया गया है। मुख्य खेतीबाड़ी अफसर को सहायक रिटर्निंग अफसर, तपा का रिटर्निंग अफसर एक्सईएन पावरकॉम देहाती व सहायक रिटर्निंग अफसर नायब तहसीलदार तपा को नियुक्त किया गया है। भदौड़ के लिए तहसीलदार बरनाला और धनौला के लिए असिस्टेंट कमिश्नर जनरल को रिटर्निंग अफसर नियुक्त किया गया है।

