पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

समर्थन:केंद्र सरकार से लोहा ले रहे दिल्ली मोर्चे पर डटे किसानों को तंदुरुस्त रखने को भेजी जाएगी 15 क्विंटल पंजीरी

बरनाला6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर डटे किसानों के लिए बन रही पंजीरी।
  • किसान आंदोलन में अपना योगदान देने के लिए एनआरआई भेज रहे लाखों का फंड

चेतन शर्मा | केंद्र सरकार द्वारा बनाए कृषि कानून के खिलाफ दिल्ली में सरकार से लोहा ले रहे किसानों को तंदुरुस्त रखने के लिए व उन्हें ठंड से बचाने के लिए प्रदेश के गांवों से भरपूर प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं। जिसके तहत जिले के गांव सेखा व सुरजीत पुरा के युवकों द्वारा बनाई गई सोसायटी के द्वारा एनआरआई लोगों के सहयोग से किसानों को 6 क्विंटल देसी घी की पंजीरी भेजी जाएगी। लोगों का कहना है कि केंद्र सरकार से

लड़ाई फिलहाल थमती हुई नहीं देख रही है। इसलिए पंजाब के हितों की रक्षा के लिए जो किसान फ्रंट फुट पर अड़े हुए हैं उन्हें हर संभव मदद पहुंचाना सभी का कर्तव्य है और उन्हें तंदुरुस्त रखना बेहद जरूरी है। छोटे साहिबजादे वेलफेयर सोसाइटी के सदस्य कुलविंदर सिंह सेखा व खुशदीप सिंह सुरजीत पुरा ने बताया कि दोनों गांवों के साथ एनआरआयी भाइयों द्वारा भेजे गए लाखों रुपए के फंड से पंजीरी तैयार की जा रही है।

उन्होंने कहा इस पंजीरी में करीब 6 क्विंटल देसी घी डाला गया है। साथ ही 6 से 7 क्विंटल आटे का इस्तेमाल हुआ है। इसके अलावा करीब 3 क्विंटल चीनी का इस्तेमाल किया गया है। इसके साथ ही लगभग 1 क्विंटल बदाम, काजू, किशमिश का प्रयोग किया गया हैं। सभी मिलाकर कुल 15 क्विंटल तक पंजीरी तैयार होगी। इसे गांव सेखा के गुरुद्वारा साहिब में बनाया जा रहा है। यहां पर करीब 2 दर्जन लोग पिछले 3 दिनों से इस काम

में लगे हुए हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि रविवार को यह बनकर तैयार हो जाएगी। इसके बाद इसे एक पाव व आधा किलो के प्लास्टिक के लिफाफे से बने पैकेट में बंद करके दिल्ली के सिंघु बॉर्डर पर ट्रक में भरकर भेजा जाएगा। इसके साथ ही किसानों को बांटने के लिए गांव के वालंटियर भी जाएंगे।

संघर्ष कर रहे किसानों की हर स्तर पर मदद करना हमारा लक्ष्य
सोसाइटी के सदस्यों ने कहा कि किसानों की टक्कर इस बार किसी व्यक्ति से या किसी एक अधिकारी से नहीं, बल्कि केंद्र की सरकार से है। जो पूरी तरह से संपादन संसाधन संपन्न है। इसलिए किसानों को वह हर तरह की सहायता पहुंचा रहे हैं। फ्रंट फुट पर लड़ रहे लोग अगर फिजिकल तौर पर फिट होंगे तो ही वह अपनी बात रख सकेंगे। तो ही वह जोश के साथ खड़े रहेंगे। इसलिए गांवों में उन्हें ठंड से बचाने के लिए गर्म कपड़ों का इंतजाम किया जा रहा है। साथ ही उनके लिए अच्छे खाने का प्रबंध किया जा रहा है। जिससे वह बीमार न पड़े। उन्होंने कहा कि यह प्रयास आने वाले दिनों में भी जारी रहेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को जमीन बंटने का डर, बोले- चोर-लुटेरों, काले कानून बनाने वालों से राज्य को बचाना है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें