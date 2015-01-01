पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लॉकडाउन:अध्यापिका पर 4.80 लाख रुपए फीस गबन का आरोप

बरनाला7 घंटे पहले
वाईएस स्कूल की कैशियर पर लॉकडाउन के दौरान परिजनों द्वारा भरी गई फीस में से 4.80 लाख के गबन करने के आरोप में पर्चा दर्ज किया गया है। यह पर्चा स्कूल की एचआर हेड महक शर्मा के बयान के आधार पर कैशियर ज्योति रानी पर दर्ज हुआ है। पुलिस को दिए बयान में महक शर्मा ने बताया कि लॉकडाउन के दौरान सरकार के यह निर्देश थे कि किसी को भी इसके लिए फोन नहीं करना है और 30% कटौती के साथ फीस लेनी है। उन्होंने बताया कि आम दिनों में कैशियर हर रोज भरी गई थी इसका हिसाब देता है, लेकिन लॉकडाउन के दौरान लंबा समय फीस का हिसाब नहीं लिया जाता था।

आरोपी कैशियर द्वारा अपनी एक रसीद बुक अलग से छपवा ली। हर रोज भरी गई फीस में से 10 से 20% वह अपने पास रख लेती थी। इसका खुलासा तब हुआ जब उन्होंने लॉकडाउन हटने के बाद परिजनों को फीस के लिए फोन करने शुरू किए। बहुत से परिजन ऐसे थे जो फीस भर गए थे। लेकिन स्कूल के रिकॉर्ड के अनुसार उनकी फीस नहीं भरी गई थी। इनमें से बहुत से परिजन उन्हें रसीद दिखा गए जो जाली तौर पर तैयार

की गई थी। इसके बाद कैशियर ने उनके पास गवन की बात स्वीकार भी कर ली। लेकिन रुपए वापस नहीं दिए इसके बाद उसने स्कूल में आना बंद कर दिया। करीब 20 दिन पहले उन्होंने पुलिस को शिकायत की थी। जांच के बाद पुलिस ने गबन के आरोप में दर्ज कर कानूनी कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है।

