वादा:धरने के दौरान मरे किसान के परिवार को सौंपा 5 लाख का चेक, 5 लाख भोग पर देने का किया वादा

बरनाला6 घंटे पहले
डीसी दफ्तर के समक्ष किसानों के शुरू होने वाले अनिश्चितकालीन धरने के 1 दिन पहले आखिरकार प्रशासन किसानों के आगे झुक गया। धरने के दौरान मरे किसान के परिजनों को जिला प्रशासन की तरफ से 5 लाख का चेक दिया गया। साथ ही 5 लाख भोग पर देने का ऐलान किया। इसके साथ ही प्रशासन की तरफ से परिवारिक मेंबर को सरकारी नौकरी देने की प्रक्रिया भी शुरू कर दी गई है।

किसानों ने इसे आम लोगों की जीत बताया है। गौरतलब है कि भाजपा की प्रदेश कार्यकारिणी मेंबर के घर के आगे 5 दिन पहले धरने के दौरान एक किसान की मौत हो गई थी। इसके बाद किसान 5 दिन से ही धरने में मरे किसान के परिवारिक मेंबरों को 10 लाख मुआवजा व परिवार के एक मेंबर को सरकारी नौकरी की मांग कर रहे थे। जिसे प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों द्वारा पिछले 5 दिन से टाला जा रहा था। सोमवार को किसानों व प्रशासन के बीच आखिरी वार्ता विफल होने के बाद किसानों द्वारा बुधवार से डीसी दफ्तर के समक्ष मुआवजा न मिलने तक पक्का मोर्चा लगाने का ऐलान किया गया था। जानकारी देते हुए किसान संगठनों के नेता चमकौर सिंह,रूप सिंह,जरनैल सिंह ने बताया कि 5 दिन पहले बरनाला में कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में भाजपा नेता के घर के आगे बैठे गांव सेखा के 70 वर्षीय किसान जोरा सिंह की हार्ट अटैक से माैत हो गई थी। इसके बाद किसान संगठनों द्वारा मृतक किसान के परिजनों के लिए 10 लाख रुपए मुआवजा और एक आश्रित को सरकारी नौकरी देने की मांग की गई थी। लेकिन जिला प्रशासन द्वारा बीते कल तक टालमटोल की नीति अपनाई जा रही थी और किसान संगठनों की मांगें नहीं मानी गई थीं। इसके बाद किसान संगठनों द्वारा 18 नवंबर से बरनाला के डिप्टी कमिश्नर दफ्तर के घेराव का ऐलान किया गया था, जिसके बाद मंगलवार काे जिला प्रशासन द्वारा उन्हें मीटिंग के लिए बुलाया गया और मीटिंग में जिला प्रशासन द्वारा किसान संगठनों की मांगें मान ली गईं। उन्होंने कहा कि जिला प्रशासन द्वारा पोस्टमार्टम से पहले ही 5 लाख रुपए का चेक मृतक किसान के परिजनों को सौंप दिया गया। बाकी के 5 लाख रुपए जिला प्रशासन द्वारा मृतक किसान के भोग पर देने का आश्वासन दिया गया। वहीं, मृतक के एक आश्रित को सरकारी नौकरी देने का भी जिला प्रशासन द्वारा आश्वासन दिया गया है। उन्होंने कहा कि यह किसान संगठनों और आम जनता की जीत है। उन्होंने कहा कि विधायकों की तनख्वाह और पेंशन बढ़ाने के लिए और मंत्रियों के लिए नई गाड़ियां लेने के लिए सरकार का खजाना भरा होता है और जब किसी किसान की सहायता के लिए जिला प्रशासन और सरकार से कहा जाता है तो सरकार का खजाना खाली हो जाता है।

